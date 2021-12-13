FCPH provides latest vaccination update

As of Monday, 12,588 individuals in Fayette County have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 11,691 have completed vaccination. Additional doses have been given to 3,830 individuals.

Vaccination started: Fayette County – 47% Ohio – 62%

Vaccination completed: Fayette County – 44% Ohio – 57%

Vaccination reduces hospitalizations and deaths and it also helps reduce the spread of virus in communities. FCPH is offering several late clinics in November and December. Booster doses and pediatric doses are offered at the clinics. Call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events for details.

Hospitalizations and Deaths

Since Jan. 1, 2021, there have been 42,246 hospitalizations for COVID-19 of individuals who were not fully vaccinated, and 2,455 hospitalizations for fully vaccinated individuals. There have been 12,780 deaths of individuals who were not fully vaccinated, and 610 deaths of individuals who were fully vaccinated.

Masking Recommendation

Fayette County continues to experience high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

Vaccination Clinics

Appointments are required for all FCPH vaccination clinics. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required.

FCPH OFFICE –

Pfizer/Comirnaty – Dec. 17 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) – Dec. 15 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on these dates so that staff can work offsite at the clinic.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccination clinic dates, visit faycohd.org/events or call 740-335-5910.

Mix-and-match boosters

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. This mix-and-match approach only applies to booster doses. A primary vaccination series should be completed using the same product.

Children 5-11 years old

The Pfizer/Comirnaty vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms). Full protection is achieved two weeks after the second shot. This means it would take five weeks for your child to achieve full protection.

The vaccine can be administered at the same time as a flu shot or other childhood immunizations. Consent from a parent or guardian is required before youth under age 18 years can be vaccinated. Emancipated teens may sign their own consent.

For more information visit faycohd.org or coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Booster doses for 16 years and older

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine to extend booster dose eligibility to fully vaccinated people ages 16-17. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation for booster dose use for this age group.

For more information, visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910.

