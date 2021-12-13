Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

Nov. 23

Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 11477 Allen Road, Jeffersonville, standard and critical control point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: green beans and gravy found past the discard date inside of the walk-in cooler. Perishable food must be discarded within seven days for food safety. These items were voluntarily discarded during the inspection. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: storage room walls and mop sink, kitchen grill line coolers (outside and inside), counters, drawers, microwaves, floor, walls and utensil drawers. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. CCPInspection: time temperature controlled safety food — improper disposal of perishable food items. They must be discarded within seven days. All of the food temperatures were good.

Etherium Coffee and Kitchen, 8465 Factory Shops Boulevard, Jefersonville, standard and 30-day inspection. Violations/ comments: raw eggs found stored over ready-to-eat foods. Food must be separated and stored in a way to prevent contamination. The eggs were moved to bottom of cooler rack. Food bowls and containers found facing upward on the kitchen rack. Equipment must be stored in a downward position to prevent contamination. The equipment was re-positioned during the inspection. The current license was not displayed and must be displayed at all times during operation. CCP inspection: protection from contamination — raw foods must be kept separate from ready-to-eat food. All food temperatures were good. One of the restrooms is out of order due to a broken toilet. Equipment must be maintained in good repair.

Nov. 22

Pilot Travel Center #698, 9935 State Route 41, Jeffersonville, standard and critical control point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: an employee health notification policy or procedures for vomit and diarrhea clean-up were not available. Employees must be informed of their responsibility to report any food borne illnesses to their managing staff. Also, written procedures for vomit and diarrhea clean-up must be provided to employees. Food or mold residue found on pop nozzles, microwaves, food container on clean rack, and inside of the cappuccino machine. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: facility walls, floor, counters, cabinets, sales-floor shelves, walk-in cooler floor, reach-in cooler/freezer in back storage area; kitchen walls, floor, trash bins; condiment/utensil bins at coffee stations. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. No date marking on the brewed coffee. One of the employees stated that the coffee was made that morning, and she forgot to date it. The item was date marked during the inspection. Perishable food items kept for 24 hours must be date marked and discarded within seven days for food safety. Critical control point inspection: time/temperature controlled safety food — no date marking, perishables must be date marked if held 24 hours or more; protection from contamination — food contact surfaces found with food residue and must be cleaned to sight and touch; employee health — employee health policy was unavailable along with procedures for vomit and diarrhea clean up. All food temperatures were good. Person in charge trained in food safety.