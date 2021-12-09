FCPH provides COVID cases, hospitalizations update

During the month of November, there were 552 cases of COVID and 35 COVID-related hospitalizations reported to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH).

As of Dec. 9, FCPH has received reports of 115 new COVID cases and six hospitalizations.

The age breakdown of cases and hospitalizations for December is as follows:

0-19: Cases: 15, Hospitalizations: 1

20-29: Cases: 19, Hospitalizations: 0

30-39: Cases: 25, Hospitalizations: 0

40-49: Cases: 18, Hospitalizations: 0

50-59: Cases: 20, Hospitalizations: 1

60-69: Cases: 11, Hospitalizations: 2

70-79: Cases: 2, Hospitalizations: 0

80+: Cases: 5, Hospitalizations: 2

Upcoming Vaccination Opportunities

Appointments are required for all FCPH vaccination clinics. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required.

FCPH OFFICE –

– Pfizer/Comirnaty – Dec. 10, 17 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– Moderna – Dec. 13 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) – Dec. 15 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on these dates so that staff can work offsite at the clinic.

– Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccination clinic dates, visit faycohd.org/events or call 740-335-5910.

Testing & Isolation for COVID-19

Q. I just took a test for COVID-19. What should I do next?

If you took a test because you are experiencing symptoms, you and members of your immediate household should stay home until you get your results.

Q. I tested positive for COVID-19. What should I do now?

If you are sick or if you have tested positive for COVID‐19 without symptoms:

– Stay home and stay away from others, even in your own home.

– Stay home at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and at least 24 hours with no fever without fever‐reducing medication and symptoms have improved.

– If you live with others, stay in a specific “sick room” or area and away from other people or animals, including pets, if at all possible. Use a separate bathroom, if available.

– Notify your close contacts. People you have been around during the two-day period prior to the start of your symptoms (or if you are asymptomatic, two days before your positive COVID-19 specimen collection date), through to the time you start isolation, are at greatest risk of infection and should be prioritized for notification.

For more information visit faycohd.org or coronavirus.ohio.gov.

