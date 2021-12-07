Observing National Influenza Vaccination Week

National Influenza Vaccination Week (Dec. 5-11) is an annual observance in December to remind everyone 6 months and older that there’s still time to get vaccinated against flu.

Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, including people with certain chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease. In fact, in past flu seasons, 9 out of 10 adults hospitalized for flu had at least one underlying medical condition.

Since flu viruses are constantly changing and protection from vaccination decreases over time, getting a flu vaccine every year is the best way to prevent flu. Flu vaccines are the only vaccines that protect against flu and are proven to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death.

Everyone 6 months and older should get their annual flu shot, especially those at higher risk. The more people vaccinated against flu, the more people are protected from flu.

COVID-19 Community Transmission & Case Update

The number of people in Fayette County who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic now exceeds 5,000, and the number of hospitalizations reported to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) over the past week has tripled compared to the week prior, with 15 new hospitalizations.

In all, there have been a total of 5,024 cases of COVID in the county since March 2020 (3,823 confirmed, 1,201 probable). There have been a total of 384 residents hospitalized. Seventy-two deaths have been recorded, and 4,568 individuals are presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered is defined as cases with symptom onset at or above 21 days prior who are not deceased).

In addition to the new hospitalizations, Fayette County Public Health has received reports of 71 new cases and two deaths during the past week. The Fayette County 14-day COVID test positivity rate for the period ending Nov. 30 remained steady from the previous period at 19.3%.

Fayette County continues to experience a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

Omicron

The Ohio Department of Health is aware of the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant. At this time, ODH has not seen any cases in Ohio. They are closely monitoring developments regarding this variant.

Upcoming Vaccination Clinics

All clinics are by appointment only. If you have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to be updated. Please bring your insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required at all clinics. To schedule, call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events.

FCPH OFFICE –

– Johnson & Johnson – Dec. 8, 15 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– Pfizer/Comirnaty – Dec. 10, 17 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– Moderna – Dec. 13 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– All three COVID-19 vaccines – Dec. 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, pediatric doses, flu, and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on these dates so that staff can assist off-site at the clinic.

– Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccination clinic dates, visit faycohd.org/events or call 740-335-5910.

Who is Eligible:

– Flu Vaccine, 6 months and older

– High-dose Flu Vaccine, 65 years and older

– Pfizer/Comirnaty, 5 years and older

– Moderna, 18 years and older

– Johnson & Johnson, 18 years and older

Booster Eligibility:

– Pfizer/Comirnaty, 18 years and older, 6 months after second dose

– Moderna, 18 years and older, 6 months after second dose

– Johnson & Johnson, 18 years and older, 2 months after initial dose

Cost:

– COVID-19 – no cost

– Flu – Covered by insurance or $25 self-pay

– High-dose flu – Covered by insurance or $65 self-pay

FCPH accepts these insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, Caresource, Cigna (Allied Health), Humana, Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B(for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Medigold, Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan.

Isolation and Quarantine

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, please visit faycohd.org for isolation and quarantine protocols. If you will need a release letter to return to work or school, Fayette County Public Health asks that you complete an online case investigation survey. The survey is located on the website at faycohd.org.

