FCPH: 98 new COVID cases, 3 deaths over past week

Over the past week, Fayette County Public Health has received reports of 98 new COVID-19 cases, five new hospitalizations, and three deaths.

The Fayette County 14-day COVID test positivity rate for the period ending Nov. 22 was 19.3%, up 1.7% from the previous period.

Fayette County continues to experience a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

There have been a total of 4,953 cases reported in Fayette County (3,705 confirmed, 1,148 probable) since the pandemic began. The total number of hospitalizations is 369. There have been a total of 70 deaths, and 4,423 individuals are presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered is defined as cases with a symptom onset at or above 21 days prior who are not deceased).

Upcoming Vaccination Clinics

All clinics are by appointment only. If you have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to be updated. Please bring your insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required at all clinics.

To schedule, call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events.

FCPH OFFICE –

Johnson & Johnson – Dec. 1, 8, 15 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pfizer/Comirnaty – Dec. 3, 10, 17 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Moderna – Dec. 6, 13, 20 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All three COVID-19 vaccines – Dec. 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, pediatric doses, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on these dates so that staff can assist off site at the clinic.

– Tuesday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccination clinic dates, visit faycohd.org/events or call 740-335-5910.

Who is Eligible:

– Flu Vaccine, 6 months and older

– High-dose Flu Vaccine, 65 years and older

– Pfizer/Comirnaty, 5 years and older

– Moderna, 18 years and older

– Johnson & Johnson, 18 years and older

Booster Eligibility:

– Pfizer/Comirnaty, 18 years and older, 6 months after second dose

– Moderna, 18 years and older, 6 months after second dose

– Johnson & Johnson, 18 years and older, 2 months after initial dose

Cost:

– COVID-19 – no cost

– Flu – Covered by insurance or $25 self-pay

– High-dose flu – Covered by insurance or $65 self-pay

FCPH accepts these insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, Caresource, Cigna (Allied Health), Humana, Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B(for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Medigold, Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan.

Isolation and Quarantine

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, please visit faycohd.org for isolation and quarantine protocols including the new K-12 quarantine option. If you will need a release letter to return to work or school, Fayette County Public Health asks that you complete an online case investigation survey. The survey is located on the website at faycohd.org.

