County lags behind state in vaccination percentages

Although there has been an uptick in the number of people seeking vaccinations at the Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) clinics, Fayette County lags behind the state of Ohio in COVID vaccination percentages.

As of Nov. 22, the numbers below represent the percentage of eligible individuals (5 and older) who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination started:

Fayette County – 44% / Ohio – 61%

Vaccination completed:

Fayette County – 41% / Ohio – 56%

Locally, 12,229 individuals have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 11,345 have completed vaccination. Additional doses have been given to 2,622 individuals.

Vaccination reduces hospitalizations and deaths and it also helps reduce the spread of virus in communities. FCPH is offering several late clinics in November and December. Booster doses and pediatric doses are offered at the clinics. Call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events for details.

Hospitalizations and Deaths

Since Jan. 1, 2021, there have been 36,938 hospitalizations for COVID-19 of individuals who were not fully vaccinated, and 2,064 hospitalizations for fully vaccinated individuals. There have been 11,647 deaths of individuals who were not fully vaccinated, and 543 deaths of individuals who were fully vaccinated.

Masking Recommendation

Fayette County continues to experience high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

November Vaccination Clinics

All clinics are by appointment only. If you have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to be updated. Please bring your insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required at all clinics. To schedule, call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events.

FCPH OFFICE –

Moderna – Nov. 29 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson – Dec. 1, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pfizer/Comirnaty – Dec. 3 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, pediatric doses, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on these dates so that staff can assist offsite at the clinic.

– Tuesday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Tuesday, December 7, 11 a.m. – 7p.m.

– Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccination clinic dates, visit faycohd.org/events or call 740-335-5910.

Who is Eligible:

– Flu Vaccine, 6 months and older

– High-dose Flu Vaccine, 65 years and older

– Pfizer/Comirnaty, 5 years and older

– Moderna, 18 years and older

– Johnson & Johnson, 18 years and older

Booster Eligibility:

– Pfizer/Comirnaty, 18 years and older, 6 months after second dose

– Moderna, 18 years and older, 6 months after second dose

– Johnson & Johnson, 18 years and older, 2 months after initial dose

Cost:

– COVID-19 – no cost

– Flu – Covered by insurance or $25 self-pay

– High-dose flu – Covered by insurance or $65 self-pay

FCPH accepts these insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, Caresource, Cigna (Allied Health), Humana, Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B(for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Medigold, Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan.

Mix-and-match boosters

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. This mix-and-match approach only applies to booster doses. A primary vaccination series should be completed using the same product.

Children 5-11 years old

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5-11-year-olds is a new product configuration of the existing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The new pediatric formulation is a lower dose that has been clinically tested for administration in young children. It is safe and highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections. Clinical trials in children ages 5-11 years found the vaccine to be 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. To compare, the flu shot is typically between 40% to 60% effective.

The vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms). Full protection is achieved two weeks after the second shot. This means it would take five weeks for your child to achieve full protection.

The vaccine can be administered at the same time as a flu shot or other childhood immunizations. The current Pfizer/Comirnaty product for adults and adolescents should not be used in children younger than 12 years of age.

Parent/Guardian Consent

Consent from a parent or guardian is required before youth under age 18 years can be vaccinated. Emancipated teens may sign their own consent.

For more information visit faycohd.org or coronavirus.ohio.gov.

