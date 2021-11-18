‘Vax-2-School’ deadline approaching

The first deadline for Ohioans aged 5-25, or their parents or guardians, to enter to win $2 million in prizes from the Ohio Vax-2-School program is this Sunday, Nov. 21, at 11:59 p.m.

Once someone in the eligible age group has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they can enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Ohio Vax-2-School prizes include 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The program will have a series of registration deadlines, and to be eligible for all prize drawings, Ohioans should register as soon as the first dose of the vaccine has been administered, ideally by the initial registration deadline of Sunday, Nov. 21.

The deadlines are as follows:

Sunday, Nov. 21, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for all drawings.

Sunday, Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the second drawing (75 $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawing.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the grand prize drawing.

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice. Winners will be announced Nov. 29 – Dec. 3.

Although children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they become sick – even seriously ill, and can suffer lasting complications from the virus, or even death. As of Nov. 17, nearly 220,000 children have contracted COVID-19, and 16 Ohio residents under age 18 have died. Nationally, the virus has taken the lives of more than 900 children. COVID-19 vaccines create a safe, reliable protective immune response, and the best way to protect people from severe cases of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization or death.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.

