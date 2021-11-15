FCPH provides COVID vaccination update

As of Nov. 15, 12,035 individuals in Fayette County have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This is 44% of the eligible population (5 and older).

The number of individuals who have completed the vaccination series is 11,259, or 39% of the eligible population. Booster doses have been given to 1,865 individuals. Statewide, 60% of the eligible population has started the vaccination series and 55% has completed it.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, there have been 35,674 hospitalizations for COVID-19 of individuals who were not fully vaccinated, and 1,941 hospitalizations for fully vaccinated individuals. There have been 11,151 deaths of individuals who were not fully vaccinated, and 510 deaths of individuals who were fully vaccinated.

Public Health recommendations

Vaccination reduces hospitalizations and deaths and it also helps reduce the spread of virus in communities. Fayette County continues to experience high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

November Vaccination Clinics

All clinics are by appointment only. If you have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to be updated. Please bring your insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required at all clinics. To schedule, call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events.

FCPH OFFICE –

Moderna – Nov. 29 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pfizer/Comirnaty – Nov. 19 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on the 16th and 30th so that staff can work offsite at the clinic.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Who is Eligible:

– Flu Vaccine, 6 months and older

– High-dose Flu Vaccine, 65 years and older

– Pfizer/Comirnaty, 5 years and older, 1st, 2nd, 3rd dose (for immunocompromised) or booster (for eligible individuals)

– Moderna, 18 years and older, 1st, 2nd, or 3rd dose (for immunocompromised) or booster (for eligible individuals)

– Johnson & Johnson, 18 yrs and older, 1st dose or booster

Cost:

– COVID-19 – no cost

– Flu – Covered by insurance or $25 self-pay

– High-dose flu – Covered by insurance or $65 self-pay

FCPH accepts these insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, Caresource, Cigna (Allied Health), Humana, Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B(for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Medigold, Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan.

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

Booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer/Comirnaty, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) are now available for the following populations ages 18 and up. Boosters are not authorized for those under age 18 at this time, with the exception of immunocompromised individuals for whom a third dose of an mRNA vaccine is recommended to complete the primary vaccine series.

Those who originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

Booster doses are authorized for all recipients of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone age 18 or older who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a second booster dose at least two months following the initial dose.

Those who originally received an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer/Comirnaty):

Those who received an initial series of either Pfizer/Comirnaty or Moderna, received their second dose at least six months ago, and meet any of the following criteria are eligible:

– 65 years and older.

– Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings.

– Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions.

– Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.

At this time, individuals who receive a messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer/Comirnaty or Moderna) should not exceed three total doses.

Mix-and-match boosters

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. This mix-and-match approach only applies to booster doses. A primary vaccination series should be completed using the same product.

There are many opportunities in Ohio to be vaccinated, including walk-in and scheduled appointments statewide at pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, doctor’s offices, community vaccination sites, and local health departments. There is ample supply of vaccine for boosters, as well as first and second doses, for Ohioans. Ohioans can check their eligibility and book an appointment online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-427-5634.

Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.

Children 5-11 years old

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5-11-year-olds is a new product configuration of the existing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that has been successfully administered to millions of people ages 12 years and older across the country.

The new pediatric formulation is a lower dose that has been clinically tested for administration in young children. It is safe and highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections. Healthy volunteers participate in clinical studies to receive the vaccine so it can be tested for safety and possible side effects. Clinical trials in children ages 5-11 years found the vaccine to be 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. To compare, the flu shot is typically between 40% to 60% effective.

Before vaccines can be authorized for use, their safety and effectiveness are thoroughly evaluated by scientists, researchers, medical professionals, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vaccine safety is continuously monitored by many systems and agencies, including the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms). Full protection is achieved two weeks after the second shot. This means it would take five weeks for your child to achieve full protection.

The current Pfizer/Comirnaty product for adults and adolescents should not be used in children younger than 12 years of age.

Parent/Guardian Consent

Consent from a parent or guardian is required before youth under age 18 years can be vaccinated. Emancipated teens may sign their own consent.

In addition to Fayette County Public Health, other providers may be offering vaccinations locally. Ohioans can check gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov for the latest eligibility information and to find a vaccine provider close to home offering the Pfizer vaccine for those 5-11 years old.

The vaccine can be administered at the same time as a flu shot or other childhood immunizations.

Fayette County Public Health operated a booster dose clinic at Washington Court House City Schools on Friday. Davette Mead is shown getting a booster from FCPH Nurse Rebecca Allman, RN. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Davette-Mead-Washington-Court-House-City-Schools.jpg Fayette County Public Health operated a booster dose clinic at Washington Court House City Schools on Friday. Davette Mead is shown getting a booster from FCPH Nurse Rebecca Allman, RN. Katy Zink gets a COVID-19 booster dose from FCPH Nurse Ashley Roberts, RN at a recent booster clinic for staff at Miami Trace Local Schools. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_IMG_4472-1-.jpg Katy Zink gets a COVID-19 booster dose from FCPH Nurse Ashley Roberts, RN at a recent booster clinic for staff at Miami Trace Local Schools.