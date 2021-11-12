FCPH: 63% increase in COVID cases over past week

A 63% increase in COVID-19 cases was reported to Fayette County Public Health over the past week (117 positive cases).
Five individuals were hospitalized this week due to COVID, up from two hospitalizations the week prior. In areas with high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.
Vaccination Opportunities
Fayette County Public Health has added several extended hours vaccination clinics to its schedule. Pediatric doses will be offered at these clinics in addition to all three COVID-19 vaccines, as well as flu and high-dose flu will be offered. Boosters and pediatric doses will be offered. Appointments are required. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required.
FCPH OFFICE –
Pfizer/Comirnaty – Nov. 19 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Moderna – Nov. 29 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 so that staff can work offsite at the clinic.
Tuesday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. – 7p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. – 7p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
For more information on vaccination clinic dates, visit faycohd.org/events or call 740-335-5910.