FCPH: 63% increase in COVID cases over past week

A 63% increase in COVID-19 cases was reported to Fayette County Public Health over the past week (117 positive cases).

Five individuals were hospitalized this week due to COVID, up from two hospitalizations the week prior. In areas with high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

Vaccination Opportunities

Fayette County Public Health has added several extended hours vaccination clinics to its schedule. Pediatric doses will be offered at these clinics in addition to all three COVID-19 vaccines, as well as flu and high-dose flu will be offered. Boosters and pediatric doses will be offered. Appointments are required. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required.

FCPH OFFICE –

Pfizer/Comirnaty – Nov. 19 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Moderna – Nov. 29 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 so that staff can work offsite at the clinic.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. – 7p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. – 7p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccination clinic dates, visit faycohd.org/events or call 740-335-5910.

Eight-year-old Liam and 5-year-old Owen Camp are shown patiently waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at a recent clinic. Liam and Owen are the sons of Zack and Megan Camp. Zack, a pharmacy director with CPS, shared the following. “After careful consideration and review of the trial data, Megan and I were excited to have Liam and Owen receive their first dose of the Covid vaccine. Vaccines have long been understood to give our immune systems a head start on fighting off viruses and bacteria as we encounter them. I am thankful for all the hard work and dedication that has gone into developing another tool for our society to eradicate another terrible illness and protect our vulnerable loved ones.” Parents who are interested in COVID vaccinations for their children can take advantage of any of several late clinics in November and December. Visit faycohd.org/events for more information or to schedule. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_IMG_4349-1-1-.jpg Eight-year-old Liam and 5-year-old Owen Camp are shown patiently waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at a recent clinic. Liam and Owen are the sons of Zack and Megan Camp. Zack, a pharmacy director with CPS, shared the following. “After careful consideration and review of the trial data, Megan and I were excited to have Liam and Owen receive their first dose of the Covid vaccine. Vaccines have long been understood to give our immune systems a head start on fighting off viruses and bacteria as we encounter them. I am thankful for all the hard work and dedication that has gone into developing another tool for our society to eradicate another terrible illness and protect our vulnerable loved ones.” Parents who are interested in COVID vaccinations for their children can take advantage of any of several late clinics in November and December. Visit faycohd.org/events for more information or to schedule. Courtesy photo