FCPH breakdown of COVID cases, hospitalizations

During the month of November, there have been 126 cases of COVID and four COVID-related hospitalizations reported in Fayette County.

The age breakdown of cases and hospitalizations are as follows:

0-19: Cases: 27, Hospitalizations: 0

20-29:Cases: 26, Hospitalizations: 0

30-39: Cases: 15, Hospitalizations: 0

40-49: Cases: 19, Hospitalizations: 0

50-59: Cases: 18, Hospitalizations: 2

60-69: Cases: 7, Hospitalizations: 1

70-79: Cases: 8, Hospitalizations: 0

80+: Cases: 6, Hospitalizations: 1

Upcoming Vaccination Opportunities

Fayette County Public Health has added several extended hours vaccination clinics to its schedule. Pediatric doses will be offered at these clinics in addition to all three COVID-19 vaccines, as well as flu and high-dose flu will be offered. Boosters and pediatric doses will be offered. Appointments are required. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required.

FCPH OFFICE –

Pfizer/Comirnaty – Nov. 19 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Moderna – Nov. 29 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 so that staff can work offsite at the clinic.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. – 7p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. – 7p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on vaccination clinic dates, visit faycohd.org/events or call 740-335-5910.

“Strong” start to kids vaccine campaign nationally

The campaign to vaccinate elementary school age children in the U.S. is off to a strong start, health officials said Wednesday, but experts say there are signs that it will be difficult to sustain the initial momentum.

About 900,000 kids aged 5 to 11 will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility, the White House said, providing the first glimpse at the pace of the school-aged vaccination campaign.

“We’re off to a very strong start,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, during a briefing with reporters.

Final clearance for the shots was granted by federal regulators on Nov. 2, with the first doses to kids beginning in some locations the following day.

The estimated increase in vaccinations in elementary school age children appears similar to a jump seen in May, when adolescents ages 12 to 15 became eligible for shots.

Now nearly 20,000 pharmacies, clinics and physicians’ offices are administering the doses to younger kids, and the Biden administration estimates that by the end of Wednesday more than 900,000 of the kid doses will have been administered. Additionally about 700,000 first-shot appointments are scheduled for the coming days.

About 28 million 5 to 11 year-olds are now eligible for the low-dose Pfizer vaccine. Kids who get their first of two shots by the end of next week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

The administration is encouraging schools to host vaccine clinics on site to make it even easier for kids to get shots. The White House is also asking schools to share information from “trusted messengers” like doctors and public health officials to combat misinformation around the vaccines.

A initial surge in demand for vaccinations was expected from parents who have been waiting for the chance to protect their younger kids, especially before the holidays.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

