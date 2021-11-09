Fayette Co. Public Health closed on Thursday, Friday

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. The health department office will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, as staff will be offsite, facilitating booster vaccination clinics for staff at Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools.

The office will reopen on Monday, Nov. 15.

COVID-19 Community Transmission & Case Update

The Fayette County 14-day COVID test positivity rate for the period ending Nov. 2 was 12.2%, down 1.1% from the previous period. The number of new cases in a 14-day period ending Nov. 4 was 108 or 378.6 per 100,000 people.

Fayette County continues to experience a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

There have been a total of 4,482 cases reported in Fayette County (3,428 confirmed, 1,054 probable) since the pandemic began. The total number of hospitalizations is 346. There have been a total of 66 deaths, and 4,199 individuals are presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered is defined as cases with symptom onset at or above 21 days prior who are not deceased).

Upcoming Vaccination Clinics

All clinics are by appointment only. If you have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to be updated. Please bring your insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required at all clinics. To schedule, call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events.

FCPH OFFICE

– Johnson & Johnson – Nov. 10, 17 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– Moderna – Nov. 29 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– Pfizer/Comirnaty – Nov. 19 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS: All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 so that staff can work offsite at the clinic.

– Tuesday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Tuesday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Isolation and Quarantine

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, please visit faycohd.org for isolation and quarantine protocols including the new K-12 quarantine option. If you will need a release letter to return to work or school, Fayette County Public Health asks that you complete an online case investigation survey. The survey is located on the website at faycohd.org.

Looking for more information? Visit one of these dashboards:

COVID-19 Hospitalization Dashboard (Ohio Hospital Association): https://ohiohospitals.org/covid19data

COVID-19 Dashboard (Ohio Department of Health) https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards

COVID-19 School Dashboard https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/schools-and-children/schools

CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker (county view) https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view

Avery, 8, and Tess, 5, show off the stickers they received at Saturday’s COVID vaccination clinic. They are the daughters of Ashley Berman, APRN-CPNP. “I’ve waited a long time for this moment,” Ashley said. “I am relieved to finally have all members of our household better protected against COVID-19. I am excited they can do their part to help protect others, including those who are more vulnerable like my mom, a cancer survivor who is immunocompromised. As a pediatric health care provider, I’m looking forward to the peace of mind this will give so many families.” Vaccination is over 90% effective at helping prevent COVID-19 in kids and is an important tool to help stop this pandemic. CDC recommends that all children ages 5 and up get vaccinated against COVID-19. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_Avery-and-Tess-1-.jpg Avery, 8, and Tess, 5, show off the stickers they received at Saturday’s COVID vaccination clinic. They are the daughters of Ashley Berman, APRN-CPNP. “I’ve waited a long time for this moment,” Ashley said. “I am relieved to finally have all members of our household better protected against COVID-19. I am excited they can do their part to help protect others, including those who are more vulnerable like my mom, a cancer survivor who is immunocompromised. As a pediatric health care provider, I’m looking forward to the peace of mind this will give so many families.” Vaccination is over 90% effective at helping prevent COVID-19 in kids and is an important tool to help stop this pandemic. CDC recommends that all children ages 5 and up get vaccinated against COVID-19. Courtesy photo