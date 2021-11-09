Fayette Co. Public Health closed on Thursday, Friday

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. The health department office will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, as staff will be offsite, facilitating booster vaccination clinics for staff at Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools.
The office will reopen on Monday, Nov. 15.
COVID-19 Community Transmission & Case Update
The Fayette County 14-day COVID test positivity rate for the period ending Nov. 2 was 12.2%, down 1.1% from the previous period. The number of new cases in a 14-day period ending Nov. 4 was 108 or 378.6 per 100,000 people.
Fayette County continues to experience a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.
There have been a total of 4,482 cases reported in Fayette County (3,428 confirmed, 1,054 probable) since the pandemic began. The total number of hospitalizations is 346. There have been a total of 66 deaths, and 4,199 individuals are presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered is defined as cases with symptom onset at or above 21 days prior who are not deceased).
Upcoming Vaccination Clinics
All clinics are by appointment only. If you have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to be updated. Please bring your insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required at all clinics. To schedule, call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events.
FCPH OFFICE
– Johnson & Johnson – Nov. 10, 17 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
– Moderna – Nov. 29 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
– Pfizer/Comirnaty – Nov. 19 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS: All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 so that staff can work offsite at the clinic.
– Tuesday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
– Tuesday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Isolation and Quarantine
If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, please visit faycohd.org for isolation and quarantine protocols including the new K-12 quarantine option. If you will need a release letter to return to work or school, Fayette County Public Health asks that you complete an online case investigation survey. The survey is located on the website at faycohd.org.
Looking for more information? Visit one of these dashboards:
COVID-19 Hospitalization Dashboard (Ohio Hospital Association): https://ohiohospitals.org/covid19data
COVID-19 Dashboard (Ohio Department of Health) https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards
COVID-19 School Dashboard https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/schools-and-children/schools
CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker (county view) https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view