Free parenting course offered

Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund will offer a free five-week parenting course to parents and caregivers of children from birth through age 12. This includes grandparents, other relatives, guardians, etc.

“Parents, Stay Positive!” will help caregivers to learn how to encourage more of the behavior they like from their children and less of what they don’t like.

The class is from 6-8 p.m. and starts Nov. 11, running the following Thursdays: Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 9 & Dec. 12. Classes will be held at the Fayette County YMCA, 100 Civic Drive, Washington Court House.

Topics covered will include:

•The power of positive parenting techniques

•What causes kids’ behaviors

•Setting goals for change

•Tips on how to reconnect with your child and build your positive relationship

•Giving directions kids are likely to follow

•Recognizing progress and planning for the future

Each participant will also have three one-on-one phone/in-person sessions with the group leaders to make the information really work for their families.

Childcare is available and a $25 gift card will be given upon completion of the five weeks.

Registration is required. To register, contact Debi Hill at Deborah.hill@nationwidechildrens.org or call 614-517-4807.

Cheyenne Houston and daughter Aaliyah enjoyed a day outdoors when the weather was still warm. Parenting is one of the most rewarding yet most challenging jobs a person can have. Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund will host a free five-week parenting course to help caregivers of children 12 and under learn positive parenting techniques to help with challenging behavior. The class will take place in November and December at the Fayette County YMCA. Free childcare is available and participants who complete all five classes will receive a $25 gift card. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_cheyenne-houston-and-aaliyah-1-.jpg Cheyenne Houston and daughter Aaliyah enjoyed a day outdoors when the weather was still warm. Parenting is one of the most rewarding yet most challenging jobs a person can have. Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund will host a free five-week parenting course to help caregivers of children 12 and under learn positive parenting techniques to help with challenging behavior. The class will take place in November and December at the Fayette County YMCA. Free childcare is available and participants who complete all five classes will receive a $25 gift card. Courtesy photo

Class to address positive parenting for challenging behaviors