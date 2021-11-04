FCPH: COVID hospitalizations decrease by 31%

Fayette County is reporting an average of nine COVID-19 cases per day — a 34% decrease from the average two weeks ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 7 residents have been infected, a total of 4,387 reported cases. In the past two weeks, hospitalizations have decreased by 31%.

In October, there were 380 cases of COVID and 40 COVID-related hospitalizations reported. The age breakdown of cases and hospitalizations in Fayette County for the month of October was:

0-19: Cases: 87, Hospitalizations: 1

20-29:Cases: 56, Hospitalizations: 0

30-39: Cases: 61, Hospitalizations: 4

40-49: Cases: 64, Hospitalizations: 3

50-59: Cases: 35, Hospitalizations: 9

60-69: Cases: 45, Hospitalizations: 7

70-79: Cases: 15, Hospitalizations: 8

80+: Cases: 15, Hospitalizations: 6

Upcoming Vaccination Opportunities

Fayette County Public Health will offer a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Concord Township Building in Staunton. All three COVID-19 vaccines, as well as flu and high-dose flu will be offered. Boosters and pediatric doses will be offered. Appointments are required.

Please call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events to schedule an appointment. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_FCPH-2-1-2.jpg