FCPH: COVID hospitalizations decrease by 31%

Fayette County is reporting an average of nine COVID-19 cases per day — a 34% decrease from the average two weeks ago.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 7 residents have been infected, a total of 4,387 reported cases. In the past two weeks, hospitalizations have decreased by 31%.
In October, there were 380 cases of COVID and 40 COVID-related hospitalizations reported. The age breakdown of cases and hospitalizations in Fayette County for the month of October was:
0-19: Cases: 87, Hospitalizations: 1
20-29:Cases: 56, Hospitalizations: 0
30-39: Cases: 61, Hospitalizations: 4
40-49: Cases: 64, Hospitalizations: 3
50-59: Cases: 35, Hospitalizations: 9
60-69: Cases: 45, Hospitalizations: 7
70-79: Cases: 15, Hospitalizations: 8
80+: Cases: 15, Hospitalizations: 6
Upcoming Vaccination Opportunities
Fayette County Public Health will offer a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Concord Township Building in Staunton. All three COVID-19 vaccines, as well as flu and high-dose flu will be offered. Boosters and pediatric doses will be offered. Appointments are required.
Please call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events to schedule an appointment. Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record if you have already received at least one dose and your health insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required.