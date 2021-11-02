FCPH: COVID community transmission, case update

The Fayette County 14-day COVID test positivity rate for the period ending Oct. 26 was 13.3%, down 3.4% from the previous period. The number of new cases in a 14-day period ending Oct. 21 was 134 or 469.8 per 100,000 people.

Although cases are trending downward, Fayette County continues to experience a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

There have been a total of 4,381 cases reported in Fayette County (3,361 confirmed, 1,020 probable) since the pandemic began. The total number of hospitalizations is 343. There have been a total of 65 deaths, and 4,110 individuals are presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered is defined as cases with a symptom onset at or above 21 days prior who are not deceased).

Upcoming Vaccination Clinics

All clinics are by appointment only. If you have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to be updated. Please bring your insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required at all clinics.

To schedule, call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events.

CONCORD TOWNSHIP HALL, STAUNTON – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon.

FCPH OFFICE –

Johnson & Johnson – Nov. 10, 17 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Moderna – Nov. 1, 8, 29 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pfizer/Comirnaty – Nov. 5, 19 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on the 9, 16, and 23 so that staff can work offsite at the clinic. The health department will close at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Isolation and Quarantine

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, please visit faycohd.org for isolation and quarantine protocols including the new K-12 quarantine option issued on Monday by the Ohio Department of Health. If you will need a release letter to return to work or school, Fayette County Public Health asks that you complete an online case investigation survey. The survey is located on the website at faycohd.org.

Looking for more information? Visit one of these dashboards:

COVID-19 Hospitalization Dashboard (Ohio Hospital Association):

https://ohiohospitals.org/covid19data

COVID-19 Dashboard (Ohio Department of Health):

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards

COVID-19 School Dashboard:

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/schools-and-children/schools

CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker (county view):

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view

Public Health Experts Continue to Urge Masking in School Settings

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, has issued the following statement regarding masking in schools:

“Despite a recent downtrend, Ohio’s COVID-19 cases remain at a very high level. We know that there are two proven ways to keep this virus at bay: Vaccinations for those who are eligible and wearing masks if you cannot get the vaccine. Although it is promising that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention likely will affirm the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to make vaccination available for 5-11-year-olds this week, we know that it takes a full five weeks before the vaccine provides the highest level of immunity. For these reasons, we continue to encourage students to wear masks in school as we await the rollout of the vaccine for younger students.”

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_FCPH-2-1-1.jpg