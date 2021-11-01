FCPH administers 593 COVID shots during 2 clinics

Fayette County Public Health administered 593 COVID shots during its two mass vaccination clinics last week, helping to increase the number of third-dose and booster doses by 65% over the previous week’s total.

This increase followed the recent authorization of additional doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients. Pfizer/Comirnaty has been authorized for additional doses for several weeks.

COVID-19 Vaccination Update

As of Nov. 1, 11,874 individuals in Fayette County have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This is 47% of the eligible population (12 and older). The number of individuals who have completed the vaccination series is 11,119, or 44% of the eligible population. Statewide, 65% of the eligible population has started the vaccination series and 61% has completed it.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, there have been 33,565 hospitalizations for COVID-19 of individuals who were not fully vaccinated, and 1,709 hospitalizations for fully vaccinated individuals. There have been 10,172 deaths of individuals who were not fully vaccinated, and 371 deaths of individuals who were fully vaccinated.

Public Health recommendations

Vaccination reduces hospitalizations and deaths and it also helps reduce the spread of virus in communities. The protection of vaccination is much stronger than recent infection with COVID-19, according to a new CDC study. Among adults hospitalized with symptoms similar to COVID-19, unvaccinated people who were recently infected with COVID-19 were over five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 compared with people who were recently fully vaccinated. This study highlights the importance of getting vaccinated, even if you’ve already had COVID-19.

Fayette County continues to experience high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

November Vaccination Clinics

All clinics are by appointment only. If you have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to be updated. Please bring your insurance card if you are getting a flu shot. Masks are required at all clinics. To schedule, call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events.

CONCORD TOWNSHIP HALL, STAUNTON – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon.

FCPH OFFICE –

Johnson & Johnson – Nov. 10, 17 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Moderna – Nov. 1, 8, 29 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pfizer/Comirnaty – Nov. 5, 19 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All 3 COVID-19 Vaccines will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – All three COVID-19 vaccines, flu and high-dose flu will be available. The health department office will be closed on the 9, 16, and 23 so that staff can work offsite at the clinic. The health department will close at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Wednesday, Nov. 3, `10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Who is Eligible:

– Flu Vaccine, 6 months and older

– High-dose Flu Vaccine, 65 years and older

– Pfizer, 12 years and older, 1st, 2nd, 3rd dose (for immunocompromised) or booster (for eligible individuals)

– Moderna, 18 years and older, 1st, 2nd, or 3rd dose (for immunocompromised) or booster (for eligible individuals)

– Johnson & Johnson, 18 yrs and older, 1st dose or booster

Cost:

– COVID-19 – no cost

– Flu – Covered by insurance or $25 self-pay

– High-dose flu – Covered by insurance or $65 self-pay

FCPH accepts these insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, Caresource, Cigna (Allied Health), Humana, Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B(for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Medigold, Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan.

Transportation – The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Ohio Department of Health Releases Guidance on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

Booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer/Comirnaty, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) are now available for the following populations ages 18 and up. Boosters are not authorized for those under age 18 at this time, with the exception of immunocompromised individuals for whom a third dose of an mRNA vaccine is recommended to complete the primary vaccine series.

Those who originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

Booster doses are authorized for all recipients of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone age 18 or older who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a second booster dose at least two months following the initial dose.

Those who originally received an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer/Comirnaty):

Those who received an initial series of either Pfizer/Comirnaty or Moderna, received their second dose at least six months ago, and meet any of the following criteria are eligible:

– 65 years and older.

– Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings.

– Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions.

– Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.

At this time, individuals who receive a messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer/Comirnaty or Moderna) should not exceed three total doses.

Mix-and-match boosters

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. This mix-and-match approach only applies to booster doses. A primary vaccination series should be completed using the same product.

There are many opportunities in Ohio to be vaccinated, including walk-in and scheduled appointments statewide at pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, doctor’s offices, community vaccination sites, and local health departments. There is ample supply of vaccine for boosters, as well as first and second doses, for Ohioans. Ohioans can check their eligibility and book an appointment online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-427-5634.

Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.

