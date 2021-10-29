FCPH to offer outreach vaccination clinic

Fayette County Public Health will offer a community pop-up vaccination clinic at Concord Township Hall (Staunton) on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

FCPH will offer all three COVID vaccines (including boosters) – Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer/Comirnaty; Flu and High-Dose Flu.

A vaccination clinic will also take place on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Mahan Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Appointments are required for both clinics. Call 740-335-5910 to schedule OR there will be a link available for scheduling available next week at faycohd.org.

FCPH will also offer limited appointments at the health department office as follows:

Monday, Nov. 1 – Moderna

Friday – Nov. 5 – Pfizer/Comirnaty

Appointments will be scheduled from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. To schedule, call 740-335-5910. Online scheduling is not available for office appointments.

If you have already had at least one dose of COVID vaccine, please bring your COVID Vaccination Record so that it may be updated. If you are planning to receive a flu shot, please bring your insurance card. Self-pay for flu shots is $25 for regular flu and $65 for High-Dose Flu. Masks are required.

For more information visit faycohd.org.

Fayette County Public Health staff got festive for Friday’s vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds. A community outreach vaccination clinic will take place next Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon in Staunton at the Concord Township Hall. Appointments are required. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_crew.jpg Fayette County Public Health staff got festive for Friday’s vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds. A community outreach vaccination clinic will take place next Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon in Staunton at the Concord Township Hall. Appointments are required. Courtesy photo