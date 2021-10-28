FCPH explains testing, isolation & quarantine

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) is offering rapid test kits at no cost while supplies last.

The Abbott BinaxNOW Home Tests provided by the Ohio Department of Health are intended for at-home use and are packaged with a telehealth session to oversee test administration and result reporting. Individuals who want to be tested will need to create an account using the NAVICA smartphone app or at www.mynavica.abbott.

The person taking the test must be 4 years or older and must be exhibiting at least one symptom of COVID-19. There is a limit of three per household.

Reliable internet access or a smartphone is needed to complete the test. If you do not have reliable internet access, visit faycohd.org for a list of testing providers. FCPH is unable to issue release of isolation letters for at-home tests that are not completed with online oversight by a medical professional through the NAVICA app.

To get a kit via the curbside delivery process: Send a person (not the sick person) to pick up a test from the health department located at 317 S. Fayette Street. The person picking up the test must have the name, date of birth, and email address of the person who will take the test. If the sick person is 17 or younger, please provide a parent’s email.

To pick up a test:

Go to Fayette County Public Health located at 317 S. Fayette St., Washington Court House;

1. Park as directed by the signs and stay in car;

2. Call 740-335-5910 & ask for a test kit;

3. Wait in your vehicle and a staff member will come out and assist you.

Testing has been a critical part of Ohio’s response to COVID. Since purchasing the rapid at-home tests, Governor DeWine and ODH have been creating an infrastructure for rapid testing, including through many local health departments, schools, libraries, community health centers, and other community partners. Testing is now easier to access in Ohio than at any point during the pandemic, and unlike some of the uncomfortable tests that were available at the beginning of the pandemic, these tests are painless and can be conducted from the comfort of home.

“Until more people are vaccinated, testing will be an important tool, and we are committed to making it easy to access,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of ODH.

What to do while waiting for COVID-19 test results

If you have taken a test and are waiting for your results, stay home and away from others. Follow instructions from your healthcare provider and notify your healthcare provider of any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

Monitor your symptoms and seek emergency medical care immediately if you show the following signs:

– Trouble breathing.

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest.

– New confusion.

– Inability to wake or stay awake.

– Bluish lips or face.

Seek further evaluation from a healthcare provider via telemedicine or in-person if your symptoms get worse. Call ahead before visiting your doctor and tell them you have been tested for COVID-19.

When will I get my results?

Time frames for testing results may vary. Rapid test results may be available to you in as little as 15-20 minutes. Results for PCR testing typically are received within 48 hours to one week. The clinic that did your testing will get the results to you.

If your result is positive (meaning you have COVID-19), it will be reported to the state and local health departments. The results are typically received by the health department 1-2 days after the patient receives them but it can take up to 7 days during a period of increased COVID-19 activity.

Visit faycohd.org for isolation and quarantine guidelines.

Case investigations

Due to the current level of COVID activity in the county, Fayette County Public Health will only call individuals who are 18 or under (or the parent or guardian if the positive case is 17 or under) to complete case investigation surveys and contact tracing.

A case investigator will call or email positive individuals who are 19 or older only if there are additional questions. Health department staff asks that individuals in this age group complete an online survey located on the Fayette County Public Health website – faycohd.org. Once that is completed, clinical staff will do their best to process the letters within 2 to 3 days. You can receive your letter quicker if you provide an email address.

People who would prefer to talk to a nurse to complete the case investigation can still do so. If you need assistance, please call 740-335-5910 during business hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and you will need an isolation or quarantine release letter to return to work or school, the online case investigation survey must be completed.

Please note – FCPH is unable to provide isolation or quarantine letters in the following circumstances:

– Isolation letter – you took an at-home test that was not proctored (viewed) by a medical professional via a telehealth visit.

– Quarantine letter – You have not been identified as a close contact of a person with COVID-19.

The information collected in case investigations helps Fayette County Public Health staff to better understand what is happening in the community, identify disease trends, find outbreak clusters, and identify close contacts that may need to be quarantined. If you have additional questions about quarantine or isolation, visit faycohd.org.

Understanding Isolation and Quarantine

Isolation keeps someone who is sick or tested positive for COVID-19 without symptoms away from others, even in their own home. Isolation is time-based – you cannot test out of isolation.

People who are in isolation should stay home and stay in a specific “sick room” or area and use a separate bathroom (if available).

If you are sick and think or know you have COVID-19:

Stay home

– At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and

– At least 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

– Symptoms have improved If you tested positive for COVID-19 but do not have symptoms

If you tested positive for COVID-19 but do not have symptoms:

Stay home

– Until after 10 days have passed since your positive viral test

– If you develop symptoms after testing positive, follow the steps above for those who are sick

Quarantine keeps someone who was in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 away from others. If you have are a contact of someone with COVID-19, your quarantine starts when you are no longer around the ill person. If you are unable to separate from the ill person (for example, due to a shared living space or a shared bathroom), your quarantine cannot start until the sick person’s isolation is over.

Quarantine procedures if you are fully vaccinated

• You do NOT need to quarantine unless they have symptoms

• Get tested 5-7 days after your exposure, even if you don’t have symptoms

• Wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative

Quarantine procedures if you are not fully vaccinated

• Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19

• Watch for fever (100.4°F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

• If possible, stay away from people you live with, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19

• Contact your local public health department for options in your area to possibly shorten your quarantine

Quarantine procedure options for K-12 schools is different than standard quarantine procedures and can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Stay updated by following Fayette County Public Health on Facebook – facebook.com/faycohd or visit the FCPH website at faycohd.org.

