FCPH provides community transmission, case updates

The Fayette County 14-day COVID test positivity rate for the period ending Oct. 19 was 16.7%, down 2.9% from the previous period. The number of new cases in a 14-day period ending Oct. 21 was 181 or 634.5 per 100,000 people.

Although cases are trending downward, Fayette County continues to experience a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

There have been a total of 4,314 cases reported in Fayette County (3,307 confirmed, 1,007 probable) since the pandemic began. The total number of hospitalizations is 339. There have been a total of 64 deaths, and 3,991 individuals are presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered is defined as cases with a symptom onset at or above 21 days prior who are not deceased).

Vaccination Clinics This Week

Fayette County Fairgrounds, WCH

COVID-19 (Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer/Comirnaty) and Flu (Regular, High-Dose)

Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

No appointment is necessary. Please bring an ID, insurance card (for flu), and COVID-19 vaccination card if you have already received at least one dose. Masks are required.

FCPH Office

Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only. Call 740-335-5910.

Isolation and Quarantine

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, please visit faycohd.org for isolation and quarantine protocols including the new K-12 quarantine option issued on Monday by the Ohio Department of Health. If you will need a release letter to return to work or school, Fayette County Public Health asks that you complete an online case investigation survey. The survey is located on the website at faycohd.org.

Looking for more information? Visit one of these dashboards:

COVID-19 Hospitalization Dashboard (Ohio Hospital Association): https://ohiohospitals.org/covid19data

COVID-19 Dashboard (Ohio Department of Health)

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards

COVID-19 School Dashboard

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/schools-and-children/schools

CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker (county view)

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view

FCPH Clerk Heidi Phipps reviews paperwork with YMCA CEO Doug Saunders at Tuesday’s BOOster pop-up clinic at the Fayette County Airport. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_IMG_3346-1-.jpg FCPH Clerk Heidi Phipps reviews paperwork with YMCA CEO Doug Saunders at Tuesday’s BOOster pop-up clinic at the Fayette County Airport. Courtesy photo