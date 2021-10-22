Adena named to Forbes Best-In-State Employers 2021 list

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Health System has been named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Employers 2021. The recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America’s Best-In-State Employers 2021 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 80,000 workers for companies with more than 500 employees. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,329 employer brands were ranked among the top employers.

“Adena values its culture of finding talented and compassionate healthcare providers and caregivers and fostering their development and well-being to serve our region as a trusted partner for their healthcare needs,” said Jeff Graham, Adena President and CEO. “We realize that to be successful in caring for our patients and their families, we also need to care and support each other. This has been especially important during these critical and stressful times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and recent Delta variant surge. Adena is over 4,100 caregivers strong serving more than 400,000 people in nine counties across southern and south central Ohio. We understand Adena is not just about our hospitals and clinics, but what makes us Adena is the individuals inside caring for their communities and each other.”

The Forbes evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively. The full list of best employers in each state can be viewed on Forbes website.

Have a passion for caring for others? Adena is hiring. To find all career opportunities available at Adena, visit Adena.org/careers.