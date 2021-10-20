FCPH: COVID case average decreases from 2 weeks ago

Fayette County is currently reporting an average of 14 cases of COVID-19 per day, a 32 percent decrease from the average two weeks ago. This decrease comes on the heels of the most active month of COVID-19 for Fayette County in 2021.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations more than doubled in the county during the month of September as the Delta variant continued to be the primary variant of concern detected in Ohio. Fifty Fayette County residents were hospitalized due to COVID in the month of September, up from 22 in the month of August. There were 735 positive cases in September, up from 344 cases in August. September saw the highest number of cases recorded in any month this year, with the previous high recorded in January (552).

To date in October, there have been 269 cases of COVID and 32 COVID-related hospitalizations. The age breakdown of cases and hospitalizations in Fayette County for the month of October is as follows:

0-19: Cases: 60, Hospitalizations: 1

20-29:Cases: 36, Hospitalizations: 0

30-39: Cases: 44, Hospitalizations: 4

40-49: Cases: 45, Hospitalizations: 3

50-59: Cases: 26, Hospitalizations: 8

60-69: Cases: 35, Hospitalizations: 6

70-79: Cases: 10, Hospitalizations: 4

80+: Cases: 13, Hospitalizations: 6

Delta variant

The Delta variant is highly contagious – more than twice as contagious as previous variants according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).

Unvaccinated people are much more likely to get infected and transmit the virus. Fully vaccinated people get COVID-19 (known as breakthrough infections) less often than unvaccinated people.

Although fully vaccinated people with Delta variant breakthrough infections can spread the virus to others, according to the CDC, vaccinated people appear to spread the virus for a shorter time: Like prior variants, the amount of viral genetic material may go down faster in fully vaccinated people when compared to unvaccinated people. This means fully vaccinated people will likely spread the virus for less time than unvaccinated people.

Upcoming Vaccination Opportunities

Fayette County will offer the Pfizer/Comirnaty vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 by appointment only (call 740-335-5910 to schedule). As always, there is no cost for this COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer/Comirnaty is fully approved by the FDA for ages 16 and over. It is also authorized for use in individuals ages 12-15. It is currently the only vaccine that has an emergency use authorization for booster doses for specific individuals. The FDA will review recommendations for boosters for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna in the coming weeks.

Fayette County Public Health will offer a drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic on Friday, Oct. 29 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All three COVID-19 vaccines, as well as flu and high-dose flu will be offered. No appointment is needed.

For more information on vaccination providers and clinic dates, visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910.

Fayette County Public Health nurse Tracy Dye, RN, BSN, administers a Pfizer booster to Mary Wilson of Washington Court House at Tuesday's drive-thru clinic. FCPH and the Medical Reserve Corps administered 51 flu vaccines and 33 COVID-19 vaccines at the clinic.