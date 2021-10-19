FCPH: COVID community transmission still high

Fayette County continues to experience a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

The county positivity rate for the 14-day period ending Oct. 12 was 19.6%, up 1.4% from the previous period.

There have been a total of 4,240 cases reported in Fayette County (3,244 confirmed, 996 probable) since the pandemic began. The total number of hospitalizations is 333. There have been a total of 61 deaths, and 3,862 individuals are presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered is defined as cases with a symptom onset at or above 21 days prior who are not deceased).

Boosters available for Pfizer/Comirnaty; Authorization pending for Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

Fayette County Public Health is fielding many questions about booster dose availability for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. Pfizer/Comirnaty is currently the only vaccine that is authorized for a booster for specific individuals.. The FDA’s independent advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend emergency use authorization (EUA) for an additional dose of Moderna and an additional dose of Johnson & Johnson, but the EUA has not been approved or issued yet. Please watch the Fayette County Public Health Facebook page (https://d31029zd06w0t6.cloudfront.net/faycohd) or visit the website (faycohd.org) for updates.

Isolation and Quarantine

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, please visit faycohd.org for isolation and quarantine protocols. If you will need a release letter to return to work or school, Fayette County Public Health asks that you complete an online case investigation survey. The survey is located on the website at faycohd.org.

Looking for more information? Visit one of these dashboards:

COVID-19 Hospitalization Dashboard (Ohio Hospital Association): https://ohiohospitals.org/covid19data

COVID-19 Dashboard (Ohio Department of Health)

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards

COVID-19 School Dashboard

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/schools-and-children/schools

CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker (county view)

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view

Butch Pauley and Donna Butler at Tuesday’s Fayette County Public Health drive-thru vaccination clinic at Crossroads Christian Church. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_image1-12-.jpg Butch Pauley and Donna Butler at Tuesday’s Fayette County Public Health drive-thru vaccination clinic at Crossroads Christian Church. Courtesy photo