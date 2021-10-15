Drive-thru flu, COVID vaccine clinic offered by FCPH

The Fayette County Public Health office will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 19 so that staff can provide an extended hours outreach clinic from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. No appointments are needed for the drive-thru clinic that will take place at Crossroads Christian Church, 175 Halliday Way, Washington C.H.

The following vaccines will be offered:

– Johnson & Johnson (1 dose)

-Pfizer/Comirnaty (1st or 2nd dose, 3rd dose for immunocompromised individuals, booster for individuals meeting specific eligibility conditions)

– Moderna (1st or 2nd dose, 3rd dose for immunocompromised individuals)

– Flu

– High-dose flu

Cost:

– COVID-19 – no cost

– Flu – Covered by insurance or $25 self-pay

– High-dose flu – Covered by insurance or $65 self-pay

FCPH accepts these insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, Caresource, Cigna (Allied Health), Humana, Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B(for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Medigold, Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan.

Curbside Distribution of At-Home COVID Test Kits – Internet Access Required

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) is offering at-home COVID 19 test kits while supplies last. The test must be completed online under the guidance of a medical professional. This is done with an app that can be downloaded to a computer or smartphone.

There is no cost. The person taking the test must be 4 years or older and must be exhibiting at least one symptom of COVID-19. There is a limit of three per household.

Reliable internet access or a smartphone is needed to complete the test. If you do not have reliable internet access, visit faycohd.org for a list of testing providers. FCPH is unable to issue release of isolation letters for at-home tests that are not proctored online.

To get a kit via the curbside delivery process: Send a person (not the sick person) to pick up a test from the health department located at 317 S. Fayette St.

The person picking up the test must have the name, date of birth, and email address of the person who is taking the test. If the sick person is 17 or younger, please provide a parent’s email. The person picking up the test should:

1. Go to Fayette County Public Health located at 317 S. Fayette St., Washington Court House;

2. Park as directed by the signs and stay in car;

3. Call 740-335-5910 & ask for a test kit;

4. Wait for a staff member to bring paperwork.

5. Once the paperwork is complete, you will receive a test kit or kits and instructions.

COVID-19 Community Transmission & Case Update

The level of community transmission of COVID-19 for Fayette County is high per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There have been 221 cases reported over the 14-day period ending Oct. 7, or 774.8 per 100,000 people. The county positivity rate for the 14-day period ending 18.2 percent, up from 17.3 during the previous period.

There have been a total of 4,199 cases reported in Fayette County (3,221 confirmed, 978 probable) since the pandemic began. The total number of hospitalizations is 325. There have been a total of 60 deaths, and 3,785 individuals are presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered is defined as cases with a symptom onset at or above 21 days prior who are not deceased).

Vaccination reduces hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19

Since Jan. 1, 2021, there have been 30,795 hospitalizations for COVID-19 of individuals who were not fully vaccinated, and 1,290 hospitalizations for fully vaccinated individuals. There have been 9,195 deaths of individuals who were not fully vaccinated and 205 deaths of individuals who were fully vaccinated.

Vaccination Opportunities

Fayette County Public Health is offering the following vaccination clinics:

Drive-Thru – No appointment needed. All three vaccines, flu, high dose flu (based on availability)

– Tuesday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Church, 175 Halliday Way, Washington C.H.

– Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fayette County Fairgrounds, 213 Fairview Ave., Washington C.H.

Office appointments – Fayette County Public Health, 317 S. Fayette Street, WCH

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., By appointment (call 740-335-5910 to schedule)

– Johnson & Johnson, one-dose (Wednesdays) – October 20, 27

– Moderna, 1st, 2nd, or 3rd dose for immunocompromised (Mondays) – October 18, 25

– Pfizer/Comirnaty, 1st or 2nd dose, 3rd dose for immunocompromised, booster dose for specific populations- (Friday) – Oct. 22

For other local vaccination providers including pharmacies and healthcare providers, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/

Transportation – The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Please note:

Eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

– Pfizer/Comirnaty is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older

– Pfizer/Comirnaty has received full FDA approval

– Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. You are not fully protected until 2 weeks after your second dose of vaccine.

– Booster doses are currently only authorized for Pfizer/Comirnaty

– Third doses for immunocompromised individuals are available for Pfizer/Comiranty or Moderna

– Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine. Boosters are not currently authorized for Johnson & Johnson

– Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old)

Isolation and Quarantine Protocols

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and you will need an isolation or quarantine release letter to return to work or school, Fayette County Public Health asks that you complete an online case investigation survey.

When you are tested for COVID-19, the lab will send the positive results to FCPH. FCPH typically receives positive test results 1-2 days after the positive individual receives them but it can take up to seven days during a surge.

Once the health department receives your results, staff will call people who are:

– 18 years old or younger

– 65 years or older

They ask that everyone else complete the online survey. Once that is completed, they will do their best to process the letters within two to three days. You can receive your letter quicker if you provide an email address.

A case investigator will call or email positive individuals between the ages of 19 and 64 only if there are additional questions. People who would prefer to talk to a nurse to complete the case investigation can still do so. If you need assistance, please call 740-335-5910 during business hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Please note – FCPH is unable to provide isolation or quarantine letters in the following circumstances:

– Isolation letter – you took an at-home test that was not proctored (viewed) by a medical professional via a telehealth visit.

– Quarantine letter – You have not been identified as a close contact of a person with COVID-19.

The information collected in case investigations helps Fayette County Public Health staff to better understand what is happening in the community, identify disease trends, find outbreak clusters, and identify close contacts that may need to be quarantined. If you have additional questions about quarantine or isolation, visit faycohd.org.

Stay updated by following Fayette County Public Health on Facebook – facebook.com/faycohd or visit the FCPH website at faycohd.org.

Julia King, 9, gives a thumbs up after receiving a flu shot from Dana Kellenberger, NRP, Jeffersonville EMS Chief, and Fayette County Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer. Julia’s family was one of many Fayette County families who received COVID-19 or flu vaccines at an outreach clinic at the Fayette County Airport on Friday. Fayette County Public Health will offer another drive-thru flu and COVID-19 clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Crossroads Christian Church from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The FCPH office will be closed on Tuesday so that personnel can assist with the clinic. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_IMG_2814-1-.jpg Julia King, 9, gives a thumbs up after receiving a flu shot from Dana Kellenberger, NRP, Jeffersonville EMS Chief, and Fayette County Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer. Julia’s family was one of many Fayette County families who received COVID-19 or flu vaccines at an outreach clinic at the Fayette County Airport on Friday. Fayette County Public Health will offer another drive-thru flu and COVID-19 clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Crossroads Christian Church from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The FCPH office will be closed on Tuesday so that personnel can assist with the clinic. Courtesy photo