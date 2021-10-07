Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

Sept. 9

Village Pump and Pizza, LLC, 14 S. Main St., Jeffersonville, standard inspection. Violations/ comments: food utensils found hanging from hooks directly above the three compartment warewash sink. utensils must be stored in clean, dry places to prevent contamination by splash or dust. All utensils were removed to be rewashed and relocated to utensil shelf. Soil accumulation found in: men’s restroom urinal; kitchen floor, walls, storage racks, warewash sink area. The facility must be maintained clean. Stained ceiling tiles in kitchen and dining room. All food temperatures were good. Thank you.

Don and Martys Corner Pizza and Carryout, 1 S. Main St., Jeffersonville, standard inspection. Violations/ comments: no date marking found on perishable food containers inside of the pizza preparation cooler. According to manager, these items were prepared either the day of or day prior to inspection. After 24 hours, food must be date marked and discarded within seven days for food safety. These items were date marked during the inspection. Overall cleanliness satisfactory. All food temperatures were good. Thank you.

Sept. 2

Kroger N-822, 548 Clinton Ave., standard inspection. Violations/ comments: dented cans found on shelves in canned good aisle. Food packages must be in good condition to prevent contamination. No sanitizer detected at the warewashing sinks in the bakery and meat room. Food contact surfaces must be sanitized to prevent contamination. A new bag of sanitizer was provided in meat room during the inspection, and the bakery’s was readjusted. Latex gloves found used in deli. The use of latex gloves is prohibited in food establishments. Stained ceiling tiles in sales floor area. Management stated that they will be replaced during the remodel. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: reach-in freezer shelves, floor; walk-in cooler shelves; walk-in freezer floor; storage room floor and walls; men’s and women’s employee restrooms floor, walls and toilet; sales floor shelves, reach-in cake freezer shelves; deli/ bakery floor; Starbucks cabinets, drawers and reach-in coolers. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. All food temperatures were good. Thank you.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 123494 US Route 35, Jeffersonville, standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: food residue found on food containers stored on the clean equipment rack and upper inside area of microwave. Many flies found in kitchen area. Insects must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Cracked food containers found on clean equipment rack. Food contact surfaces must be free of cracks, smooth and easily cleanable. These were discarded during the inspection. Water leaking under soda machine in dining room. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. The waste receptacles inside the women’s restroom stalls were found without lids. Soil accumulation found on the facility’s floors, walls, ceiling, vents, mop sink area. The facility must be maintained clean. Stained ceiling tiles found above dining room soda machine. Once leak is repaired, the tile should be replaced. The ice cream machine is no longer in use and must be removed from the premises. Dead flies were found inside machine. The current license was not available. CCP Inspection: protection from contamination — unclean and cracked dishes found on clean equipment rack. Food contact surfaces must be clean, smooth and easily cleanable.

The Farmer’s Pantry, 2733 State Route 41 N.W., standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: very clean kitchen. All food temperatures were good. No violations at this time. Operation satisfactory! Thank you.