Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

Aug. 20

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 220 Washington Square, standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: dented cans found on canned good rack. Ice accumulation in reach-in freezer near back door. Stained ceiling tiles in dining area. Sanitizer test strips damaged. Need new strips. Missing handwash signs in restrooms. Soil accumulation in the following areas: kitchen floor, walls: walk-in cooler floor, shelves and fan guards: outdoor storage shed: beer cooler room reach-in sales cooler. The facility must be maintained clean. Dry food containers not labeled in kitchen. Scooper handles found in food content of dry food containers. Handles must be above food content to prevent contamination. Chipped dining plates found on equipment rack in kitchen. Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. These must be discarded or removed from the food service operation. Damaged test strips found for chemical sanitizer. Protection from contamination: food contact surfaces found chipped and can no longer be effectively cleaned. All food temperatures were good.

Taco Bell, 1215 Columbus Ave., standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: handwash sink faucet not working properly. Water will not shut off automatically on auto faucet. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. Soap dispenser broken in men’s restrooms. Missing handwash signs in men’s restroom. Soil accumulation in mop sink area and kitchen floor (especially under equipment). The facility must be maintained clean. No critical violations. All food temperatures were good.

Aug. 19

Streetside 62, 2007 Columbus Ave., standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: dented canned goods found on rack. Mold residue found inside of ice machine. No sanitizer detected in dishwashing machine. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch and sanitized to prevent contamination. According to our records, the dish washing machine has failed to sanitize the dishes properly repeatedly for at least three years now. Fayette County Public Health Environmental Director will allow the facility to repair the dish washing machine once more. More frequent inspections will be conducted moving forward. The cold holding unit for the whip creme and salad dressings was found at 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees or below to limit the growth of pathogens. All perishable food was voluntarily discarded during the inspection and the unit was adjusted to decrease the temperatures. This unit may not be used until shown to properly maintain perishable food at 41 degrees or below. Sliced tomatoes, steaks, pork chops and chopped chicken found in the preparation coolers without date markings. Perishable food kept in establishment more than 24 hours must be datemarked. According to the person-in-charge, these items were prepared the evening prior to inspection, therefore, they were dated during the inspection. Dry soiled wipe rags found inside a bucket located in a salad station drawer. Cloths used for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces must be held in a chemical sanitizer solution and laundered daily. Food containers found stored stacked while wet on clean equipment rack. This is a repeated violation. After cleaning, equipment must be air dried. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: walk-in cooler, fan guards (near pizza preparation room), pizza prep room walls and storage shelves, mop sink area, bar area (all three beer coolers need cleaned), soda station cabinets, drawers, and counters, main kitchen floor, walls, ceiling and vents. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean.

Aug. 5

Cash & Carry Food Mart, 1200 N. North St., Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: soiled rug found on restroom floor. Surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. It was recommended to management to remove the rug. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: sales floor shelves (dusty) and storage room, fan guards in the walk-in cooler. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. All food temperatures were within the safe zone.