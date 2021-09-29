Drive-thru vaccine clinic Monday

A convenient opportunity for local residents to get their choice of a flu shot, a COVID-19 shot (or both) without ever leaving their vehicle will be offered at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Monday.

Fayette County Public Health will host the clinic with the assistance of the Fayette County Medical Reserve Corps, Fayette EMS and Jeffersonville EMS.

The clinic will last from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment is needed. Anyone planning to attend is asked to enter the fairgrounds at US 62. Please bring a photo ID, a copy of your insurance card (for flu shots only) and, if you have already received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, please bring your vaccination card. Masks are required.

Vaccines are administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vaccines available:

Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) — one dose only. Booster doses are not yet approved for this vaccine as data is still being gathered.

Moderna (18 and older) — first or second dose. Third dose for specific immunocompromised individuals. Booster doses are not yet approved for this vaccine as data is still being gathered.

Pfizer (12 and older) — first or second dose. Third dose for immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots for specific eligible individuals (see below).

Third Dose (Pfizer/Comirnaty or Moderna) for Immunocompromised Individuals

The CDC recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. A list of qualifying diagnoses is available at faycohd.org.

Booster doses (Pfizer/Cominarty) for Specific Eligible Individuals

Booster doses of the Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine are now available for the following populations at least six months after completion of the primary Pfizer series, meaning at least six months after the second dose was administered:

– People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.

– People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.

– People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient, but those eligible are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers if they have any questions.

– People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

Cost (Cash, Check, or Insurance)

COVID-19 vaccinations — no cost

Flu — $25 self-pay or covered by insurance

High-dose flu — $65 self-pay or covered by insurance

Accepted Insurance Providers

FCPH accepts these insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, Caresource, Cigna (Allied Health), Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B (for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan.

Please note — FCPH is unable to process Humana or Medigold insurance at the drive-thru clinic. If your insurance is through Humana or Medigold, please call 740-335-5910 to schedule your flu shot at the health department.

COVID-19 Testing

Please call ahead or visit websites for details, instructions and to schedule an appointment.

Healthcare providers

ABC Pediatrics (for patients): 740-335-0886

Adena at Fayette Same Day Care: walk in or call 740-333-3333 or visit www.Adena.org/urgentcare to schedule

HealthSource of Ohio: 740-335-8608

Thompson Family Healthcare: 740-313-7369

Greater Tomorrow Urgent Care, Wilmington (rapid testing): 937-383-1040

Pharmacies

CVS: schedule online at www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Walgreens (temporarily out of tests): schedule online at www.walgreens.com/findcarecovidui/covid19/testing

If you are a provider who is not on this list, please send your info to pio@fayette-co-oh.com to be added.

Weekly Vaccination Provider Update

Eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older. Pfizer/Comirnaty is fully FDA approved for individuals 16 and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old).

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. You are not fully protected until two weeks after your second dose of vaccine.

Third doses of Moderna or Pfizer/Comirnaty are available for specific immunocompromised individuals. Booster doses of Pfizer/Comirnaty are available for specific eligible individuals.

In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact your healthcare provider for details.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) — See above.

CVS — Visit www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine for information on vaccine availability in your area and to schedule an appointment.

HealthSource of Ohio — Visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Kroger — Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

Walgreens — Schedule through walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Walmart — Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Transportation — The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Please contact the provider directly to determine which vaccine is being administered. You can also search for providers by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

