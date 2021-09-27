Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

Aug. 20

The Willow, 203 Glenn Ave., standard and critical control point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: packaged utensil stored inside of utensil bin along with car keys. Personal items must be separate from equipment. The keys were removed, the tray was washed and utensil relocated. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: kitchen floor and walls, ceiling vents and storage shelves, inside and outside preparation coolers. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. CCP inspection: no critical violations. All food temperatures were good. Thank you.

Dragon Inn, 22 Washington Square, standard and critical control point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: Several perishable food items stored inside of the preparation cooler were found at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or above. These food items include shrimp at 46 degrees, beef at 48 degrees, chopped pork at 48 degrees, raw chicken, diced carrots, cooked chicken steak and chopped mushrooms. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. These items were all discarded during the inspection. The cooler may not be used to store perishable food until repaired, reinspected and deemed safe to use. Food found stored in the walk-in freezer on floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to protect from contamination. A bowl found stored inside of the rice container. Utensil with handles must be used and the handles must be positioned above the food content to prevent contamination by hand. The sanitizer test strips were unavailable. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: storage room shelves, floor and walls, kitchen floor walls and counters, walk-in cooler floor and shelves. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. CCP Inspection: time/temperature — improper cold holding temperatures in the prep cooler. Cooler must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below for food safety.

Aug. 19

Country Cakes and Bakes, 409 W. Front St., New Holland, standard inspection. Violations/ comments: a few dry food containers found without labels. Once food items are removed from their original package, they must be labeled. The flour bin lid was found cracked and taped together. Food contact surfaces must be smooth, crack free, and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. Soil accumulation on wall and window area behind the food preparation table, restroom, outdoor entry and exit door area (many spider webs around property). The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. All food temperatures were good. Thank you.