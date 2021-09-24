Adena opens drive-thru COVID testing site

Adena Health System will be offering a drive-thru option for people seeking to be tested for COVID-19 starting Monday, Sept. 27.

Adena’s PACCAR Medical Education Center, located at 446 Hospital Rd, Chillicothe, opens next week to best serve patients in need of a COVID-19 test. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Our Emergency Departments and Urgent Cares continue to see record volumes,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “By opening this drive-thru COVID testing site, this will help decrease the influx of those individuals seeking only testing services at those locations and be a more convenient option for them. At the same time, this will decrease wait times for patients with other care needs in our ERs and Urgent Cares and provide much needed relief and support for our providers and caregivers.”

No appointments are needed.

The drive-thru testing site will offer the rapid testing platform as well as the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) nasal swab test for asymptomatic patients. Patients will be called with their test results and results will also be available through their Adena online Patient Portal. COVID-19 tests will be billed to a patient’s insurance.

Those coming to the drive-thru site are reminded to please be sure to have a mask or face covering on before pulling up for testing.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should first contact Adena’s dedicated Hotline at 740-542-SAFE (7233) prior to visiting any healthcare facility to receive instructions regarding their care.

For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical. For COVID-19 specific information, visit adena.org/COVID19.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Adena-3.jpg

Site to be in Chillicothe