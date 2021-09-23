Breakfast with a purpose

It’s widely understood that breakfast is an important start to a healthy and active day. On Friday, Oct. 1 in Fayette County, it will also be something more.

The Adena Fayette Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s of Fayette County, will once again host a “McBreak for Breakfast” event to increase breast cancer awareness and raise funds for the Partners in Pink Fund. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Adena Fayette Medical Center, located at 1430 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House.

During that time, area residents are invited to drive through under the awning at the main entrance of the hospital to pick up a free bagged breakfast and educational materials on breast cancer, while supplies last. Participants are encouraged to arrive early during the available times as the event has proven popular since first being offered in 2015, with supplies often running out before the end of the two-hour period.

“We want to thank McDonald’s of Fayette County for its continued support of this event,” said Whitney Gentry, manager of community relations at Adena Fayette Medical Center. “They have been our partner on this for six years, as has Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA and the Washington Court House City Schools cheerleaders.”

Donations to the Partners in Pink fund are welcome but are not required to receive a breakfast. The fund provides free diagnostic mammograms and ultrasounds for qualifying participants, while the program also offers free support services including wigs, head coverings, yoga, massage, microblading and medication for all Fayette County breast cancer patients and qualifying survivors.

Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent types of cancer diagnosed in the Cancer Care Clinic at Adena Fayette Medical Center. Since its inception, the Partners in Pink program has provided more than 400 diagnostic exams and support services to Fayette County women.

In order to qualify for a free mammogram, patients must not have had a mammogram in the last 12 months and should meet income guidelines of the program. To learn more, please call the Adena Fayette Medical Center scheduling office at 740-333-2743. For more information on the other support services, contact the Adena Fayette Foundation office at 740-333-2710.

A special note from the Record-Herald: October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Would you like to share your survivor story or how breast cancer affected your life and/or family? If so, please contact Jennifer Woods at jwoods@aimmediamidwest.com or Ryan Carter at rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

