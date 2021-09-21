Adena Health adds six new providers

Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of six specialty providers. These incoming physicians and an advanced practice provider are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.

Adena is pleased to welcome:

Jennifer Jeng, DO joins the growing group of providers with Adena Gastroenterology seeing patients in Chillicothe. Dr. Jeng received her medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University – DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, TN. She completed her residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, MI and fellowship at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY.

Mark Lesh, MD comes to the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute team as a board-certified orthopedic surgeon caring for patients in Chillicothe. He earned his medical degree from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine in Hershey, PA, where he also completed his residency. He is fellowship trained from the Virginia Sports Medicine Institute in Arlington, VA.

Michael Loy, DO is now caring for patients in Greenfield and Hillsboro with the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute. A board-certified sports medicine physician, Dr. Loy earned his medical degree from The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, VA and completed his residency at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. He is fellowship trained from UPMC Harrisburg in Pennsylvania.

Veronica Heitsch, MD is accepting new patients with Adena Rheumatology in Chillicothe. Dr. Heitsch earned her medical degree from Jagiellonian University Medical College in Krakow, Poland and completed her residency in Greenville, NC at Vidant Health and fellowship at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Regina Tolliver, Certified Nurse Practitioner is welcomed to the team of interventional pain management providers at the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute seeing patients in Chillicothe. Tolliver has over a decade of experience, which includes caring for patients in Washington Court House and Waverly throughout her career. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Walden University in Minneapolis, MN.

Meaghan Tranovich, MD joins the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute team as an orthopedic surgeon seeing patients in Chillicothe. She earned her medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington, WV and completed her residency at the University of Toledo Medical Center and fellowship at the University of Iowa. Dr. Tranovich is also fellowship-trained in Sports Medicine.

For more about Adena Health System and its full range of health care providers, visit adena.org

