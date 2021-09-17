COVID and flu vaccination clinics upcoming

The Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 20. Staff will be offsite at a drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, flu, and high-dose flu vaccines will be available. The clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

There is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine. The flu vaccine is covered by insurance or self-pay. Visit www.faycohd.org for details.

FCPH will also be at Rose Avenue Community Center on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon offering Johnon & Johnson. This is a walk-in clinic. No appointment is needed.

A special note on isolation and quarantine letters:

Fayette County is experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases. FCPH staff is requesting that you do not call the health department to check on isolation or quarantine letters. Every phone call that the clinical staff receives slows down their ability to get letters in the hands of those that need them.

Staff is processing these letters as quickly as possible. The process for issuing these letters is as follows:

—First, the patient receives a positive test result from a lab.

—Second, FCPH receives the positive test result from the lab 1-2 days later.

—Third, FCPH conducts case investigation and contact tracing to establish isolation and quarantine dates.

—Fourth, FCPH staff prepares and sends quarantine and isolation letters

“While our clinical staff is unable to take time to respond to calls, we do understand that it can be frustrating to wait for a letter while you are also recovering and trying to get all of your other needs met,” said Missy Smith, FCPH public information officer. “We want to make sure that you get your letter, so we have established a new online follow-up system so that you can submit your information if it has been more than seven days past your diagnosis, and you haven’t received your letter.”

From this point forward, FCPH asks the public to please use the form to follow up on quarantine and isolation letters: www.ly/c19letters. Callers will be redirected to this form.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding,” said Smith.

For more information, visit www.faycohd.org.

FCPH closed this Monday