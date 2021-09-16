COVID vaccination clinics to be held locally

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) will offer COVID-19 vaccines in two community locations on Monday, Sept. 20.

A drive-thru clinic will be held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, and a walk-in clinic will take place at Rose Avenue Community Center. No appointments are necessary at either clinic. Masks are required.

For the Rose Avenue Community Center walk-in clinics, located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington Court House:

—The Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine will be available on Monday, Sept. 20. This no-cost vaccine is for individuals 18 and older.

—The vaccines will also be offered during the weekly food distribution from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You do not have to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to pick up food, and you do not have to pick up food in order to receive a vaccine.

These clinics are for individuals who are not already vaccinated. At this time, third-dose or booster vaccines are not recommended for those who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For the Fayette County Fairgrounds drive-thru clinics, located at 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington Court House:

—FCPH will offer drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds on Monday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available as well as flu and high-dose flu. You may choose just a COVID vaccine, just a flu vaccine, or both. This is for the first or second dose Moderna and Pfizer.

If an individual receiving a vaccine has a vaccination card, the card should be brought to the clinic so that staff can update the card.

Third doses are only available for immunocompromised individuals at this time. There is a very small group of Ohioans that qualify (less than 3%). Boosters are not approved for the general population at this time.

Age requirements:

—Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: 18 years and older.

—Pfizer: 12 years and older.

—Flu: 6 months and older.

—High-dose flu: 65 years and older.

There is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccines. As for flu shots, many insurance providers will cover the cost of the flu vaccine.

FCPH accepts these insurance providers: Aetna, Aetna Medicare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Anthem BCBS Medicare, Buckeye, Caresource, Cigna (Allied Health), Medicaid of Ohio, Medical Mutual, Medicare B (for Flu and Pneumonia Only), Molina, Ohio PPO Connect, Paramount, United HealthCare, United HealthCare Community Plan.

Please note: FCPH is unable to process Humana or Medigold insurance at the drive-thru clinic. If your insurance is through Humana or Medigold, please call 740-335-5910 to schedule your flu shot at the health department.

For self-pay, regular flu shots are $25. High dose flu shots (recommended for adults age 65 and older) are $65. Payments accepted are cash or check.

Visit faycohd.org or follow Fayette County Public Health on Facebook to get the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and for information on the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The first-ever drive-thru flu vaccination clinic Fayette County Public Health held was last fall. The setup for the drive-thru clinic being held Monday will basically be the same. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_drivethru.jpg The first-ever drive-thru flu vaccination clinic Fayette County Public Health held was last fall. The setup for the drive-thru clinic being held Monday will basically be the same. Courtesy photo