FCPH: Local COVID resources available

Fayette County Public Health is reminding the public that the health department does not provide COVID-19 testing but there are other options.

Below is a list of COVID-19 testing locations. Please call ahead or visit websites for details, instructions and to schedule an appointment.

Healthcare providers

– ABC Pediatrics (for patients) – 740-335-0886

– Adena at Fayette Same Day Care – Walk in or call 740-333-3333 or visit www.Adena.org/urgentcare to schedule

– HealthSource of Ohio – 740-335-8608

– Thompson Family Healthcare – 740-313-7369

– Greater Tomorrow Urgent Care, Wilmington (rapid testing) – (937) 383-1040

Pharmacies

– CVS – Schedule online at www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

– Walgreens (temporarily out of tests) – Schedule online at www.walgreens.com/findcarecovidui/covid19/testing

If you know of a provider who is not on this list, please send the information to pio@fayette-co-oh.com to be added.

Positive cases encouraged to complete survey

There is a surge in COVID-19 activity in the county at this time. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 typically receive their lab results one to two days before Fayette County Public Health receives them. FCPH staff asks that if you receive a positive result, please complete an online case investigation survey by going to www.faycohd.org/c19vaccination/.

This will help staff to process isolation and quarantine letters. FCPH staff is processing these letters as quickly as possible. They ask that once you have submitted your information, please do not call to check on the status of your letter. This takes clinical staff away from preparing the letters and slows down the process. FCPH staff are unable to provide letters for individuals who have not been identified as contacts.

FCPH lobby closed to public

The FCPH lobby is closed to the public. Services are limited to essential services so that staff efforts can be redirected to case investigations and contact tracing. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment or verify that a service is being offered.

Immunizations: please call 740-335-5910 to schedule a COVID-19 or other immunization.

Birth and Death Certificates: Please call ahead for a birth or death certificate (appointments are not required. You are welcome to call from the parking lot).

Help Me Grow: visits will be completed outdoors or virtually. Contact your home visitor for more information.

WIC will schedule limited services by appointment only.

In person meetings and groups (such as Fat Fighters) will not be offered at this time.

Please call 740-335-5910 for all other inquiries.

Layered prevention provides best protection in indoor environments

FCPH staff shared that cases trended downward over the spring and summer months, which is when people tend to move outdoors. With the temperatures rising in August, people then spend more time indoors, which is a higher risk environment for the transmission of COVID-19. This is why a layered approach is recommended — vaccination and universal masking and social distance, plus staying home when sick. Each measure on its own may not provide 100% protection, but utilizing all of these tools combined greatly increases our level of protection and reduces the potential for severe illness or hospitalization from COVID-19.

Vaccination

The FDA has fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. Get yours today to protect yourself and your loved ones from the delta variant. Visit www.faycohd.org/c19vaccination/#providers to schedule an appointment at one of our clinics or find another provider in Fayette County.

School Guidance

The Ohio Department of Health released school guidance and research on masks. Those can be found online at www.faycohd.org.

Weekly Vaccination Provider Update

FCPH — Clinics at FCPH are by appointment only. Schedule an appointment by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org. Pfizer (12+): Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Moderna (18+): Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CVS — Visit www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine for information on vaccine availability in your area and to schedule an appointment.

HealthSource of Ohio – Visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Kroger – Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

Walgreens — Schedule through walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Walmart — Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit www.walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Transportation — The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Please contact the provider directly to determine which vaccine is being administered. You can also search for providers by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note: eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older. Pfizer (Comirnaty) is fully FDA approved for individuals 16 and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old)

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. You are not fully protected until 2 weeks after your second dose of vaccine.

In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact your healthcare provider for details.

