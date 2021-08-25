Adena welcomes new providers

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of five specialty providers all practicing in the new Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute (AOSI) opening Sept. 1.

These incoming physicians are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region. Adena is pleased to welcome:

Gustavo Barrazueta, MD joins the AOSI team as an orthopedic surgeon. He earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA and completed his residency at Tufts Medical Center in Boston and fellowship at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Steven Barrientos, DO is now caring for patients in Circleville. A board-certified sports medicine physician, Dr. Barrientos earned his medical degree from Rowan University in Stratford, NJ and completed his residency at the same school before completing his fellowship at LECOM Health Medical Associates of Erie in Pennsylvania.

Clinton Hartz, MD comes to AOSI’s sports medicine team seeing patients in Chillicothe. Dr. Hartz is board-certified and earned his medical degree from St. Matthew’s University in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. He completed his residency at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and fellowship at ProMedica Health System in Toledo.

Mara Kennedy, DPM is accepting new patients with Adena Podiatry in Chillicothe. A board-certified podiatrist, Dr. Kennedy earned her podiatric degree from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA and completed her residency at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ.

Blake Walker, MD joins AOSI’s growing physician group providing Neurosurgery services specializing in disorders of the spine in Chillicothe and Circleville. Dr. Walker earned his medical degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI and completed his residency at Detroit Medical Center.

In addition, Adena has a physician transferring her services to a new location expanding patient access across the region.

Kristen White, MD brings dedicated pediatric care to Highland County and the surrounding communities by now caring for younger patients at Adena Specialty Clinic – Greenfield.

For more about Adena Health System and its full range of health care providers, visit us at adena.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Adena-1.jpg