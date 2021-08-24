Health scholarship winners announced

Fayette Memorial Hospital Auxiliary recently announced this year’s scholarship winners.

The following three students will be pursuing careers in medicine when they soon start college: Elizabeth Lunsford, Hailee Schirm and Emily McNeal.

Elizabeth Lunsford, daughter of Nicole Lutz, will be attending University of Cincinnati to study Advanced Medical Imaging Tech this fall. The Washington High School grad was active in both symphonic and marching Band. Outside of school, she helped Fayette County Dragons Olympics with projects for the disabled children. She is looking forward to making relationships with new friends.

Hailee Schirm, daughter of Ginger Monroe, will be attending the University of Akron to study for a career in Physical and Exercise Therapy. At Akron, she will be part of the honors college program for academic excellence. As a graduate of Miami Trace High School, she enjoyed playing soccer and received the Scholar Athlete Award, and participated in Key Club and French Club. After school, she volunteered with the MT Kiddie Camp Program.

Emily McNeal, daughter of Scott McNeal, is also a graduate of Miami Trace High School. While at Miami Trace, she was active on the swim team and cheerleading. She enjoyed 4-H for seven years where she had goat projects. Emily will be attending the Chillicothe branch of Ohio University to start her career in nursing. This summer, she started working as a patient care aide at Adena Regional Medical Center.

Auxiliary member Beth Foster, Elizabeth Lunsford, Hailee Schirm, Auxiliary President Carolyn Reinhold. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0690.jpg Auxiliary member Beth Foster, Elizabeth Lunsford, Hailee Schirm, Auxiliary President Carolyn Reinhold. Courtesy photos Auxiliary member Ruth Curry, Emily McNeal, Auxiliary member JeanAnn Davis. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0695.jpg Auxiliary member Ruth Curry, Emily McNeal, Auxiliary member JeanAnn Davis. Courtesy photos