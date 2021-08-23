Adena cuts ribbon for Orthopedic and Spine Institute

CHILLICOTHE – Calling it a “game changer” in patient care across southern Ohio, Adena Health System’s leadership was joined Friday by several local and federal officials to celebrate the pending Sept. 1 opening of the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute (AOSI) with an official ribbon cutting.

Situated on the campus of Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, the five-story, 111,000-square-foot AOSI will be the new home to Adena’s nationally accredited orthopedics program and specialized care for orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, neurology, podiatry and interventional pain management.

Nearly 40 physicians and advanced practice providers from across the six specialties will be housed within the building, along with associated testing services, coming together to create a unique combination in patient convenience and provider collaboration.

“This group is first class, and now they have a facility that’s going to allow them to continue to expand and bring the future of healthcare to our communities today,” Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham said. “But this building, in all its splendor, is just a tool. It’s the people inside that make it special. We’re very blessed to have the caregivers, providers and physician specialists who call Adena their home, bringing the very best to all of us who live in this region.”

Dr. James Fleming, Jr., Medical Director for the AOSI, expressed appreciation to physicians and caregivers across the entire Health System and the people in the communities Adena serves for their support over the years and promised a quality, patient-centered healthcare experience in both the clinical care and the customer service provided in the new facility.

Within the building, special design attention to detail was paid in many areas, ranging from special infection prevention measures within the surgical suites to creating a comfortable, home-like feel within its inpatient rooms and throughout the facility to aid in patient recovery.

That feeling will be supported by a concierge-style level of service from those providing care within the AOSI. One of the most notable names in hospitality, Ritz-Carlton, has been training AOSI staff throughout the summer on providing a five-star level of service that enhances the care experience for patients and their families and will make the facility a destination for care across the region, state and beyond.

“When this project was presented to the board, we knew immediately this was going to be a game changer for the communities we serve,” said Joe Watson, Chair of the Adena Board of Trustees. “Providing quality healthcare in this region for more than 125 years, this latest project is a testament to Adena’s commitment to bringing comprehensive healthcare close to home. At our core, we are neighbors caring for neighbors.”

Adena Chief Operating Officer Kathi Edrington said those stepping into the building will definitely notice it’s something truly different and thanked everyone who played a role in making that vision for the AOSI a reality.

“We asked our communities and our providers what they needed and wanted, and we used that feedback and the voice of our patients to create it,” she said.

The patient is at the heart of Adena’s mission, and while the AOSI will enhance the patient experience within the building, its impact will be felt beyond its walls.

“It will not only give us the space we need for orthopedics, it’s going to continue to help us grow as a Health System,” Edrington said. “We have many other specialties in many other areas that we need to grow in order to meet the needs of the communities that we serve, and this will help us do that.”

During Friday’s ceremony, Dwight Garrett, chair of the Ross County Board of Commissioners, touted the AOSI as “another jewel in the crown of Adena Regional Medical Center,” while U.S. Congressman Brad Wenstrup said the building and its vision was the product of true leadership in rural healthcare and an example of the spirit of the region.

“The people of southern Ohio – and this is a great example today here in Chillicothe – roll up their sleeves and say, ‘We can take care of this, we can fix this, we can provide for ourselves,’” Wenstrup said.

Graham said the AOSI is the latest move building on the legacy and vision of Adena’s original founders for the role the Health System plays in the health of our communities.

“It is family, friends and neighbors caring for our families, friends and neighbors,” he said. “We have been doing that for more than 125 years and Adena is stronger than ever. This new facility is just another step in the continued development of our regional Health System.”

For more information on the Adena Orthpoedic and Spine Institute, visit Adena.org/AOSI

On Friday, Adena Health System’s leadership was joined by several officials to celebrate the pending Sept. 1 opening of the Chillicothe-based Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute (AOSI) with an official ribbon cutting. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_Adena_AOSI-Ribbon-Cutting.jpg On Friday, Adena Health System’s leadership was joined by several officials to celebrate the pending Sept. 1 opening of the Chillicothe-based Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute (AOSI) with an official ribbon cutting. Courtesy photo