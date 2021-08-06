COVID community transmission increases

The level of community transmission of COVID-19 remains substantial as Fayette County’s seven-day case average increased 33.33% over the last week, according to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH).

The incidence of new cases over the previous two weeks is 38, or 133.2 per 100,000 people. The county positivity rate for the 14-day period ending July 27 is 5.8%, up from 2.7% during the previous period.

There have been a total of 2,920 cases reported in Fayette County (2,312 confirmed, 608 probable) since the pandemic began. There have been 238 hospitalizations, 50 deaths, and 2,814 individuals are presumed recovered.

Public Health recommendations:

—Get vaccinated: Vaccination reduces hospitalizations and deaths, and it also helps reduce the spread of virus in communities.

—Wear a mask: In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

The Ohio Department of Health recently released updated guidelines for “Quarantine After Exposure” in K-12 classroom settings. Along with this guidance, a detailed K-12 classroom exposure quarantine flowchart addresses various scenarios based on school-wide preventive strategies, as well as the vaccination and masking status of the student, teacher, or staff member who was exposed to someone with COVID-19 in a classroom setting.

“In-person learning is very important for the cognitive, social and emotional development of our children,” explained Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, MD. “Developing guidelines that will allow well-protected students to be able to remain in the classroom as much as possible – even if there has been an exposure to COVID-19 – help facilitate that important in-person learning this year.”

“While children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they are not invincible and most certainly can, and do, become ill,” Dr. Vanderhoff stated. “Just like adults, when children become sick from COVID-19, they spread it to others, and can suffer severe health outcomes, or even death. Young children who aren’t yet eligible for vaccines, and those who haven’t yet chosen to be vaccinated, should wear masks indoors, including in schools. For those ages 12 and up, vaccines remain our best protection against COVID-19.”

FCPH weekly vaccination provider update:

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH): Clinics at FCPH are by appointment-only. Schedule an appointment by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org.

Moderna (18+): August 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and August 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer (12+): August 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and and August 24 from 1-4 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson: August 13 from 1-4 p.m.

HealthSource of Ohio: Visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Kroger: Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

Walgreens: Schedule through walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Walmart: Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Transportation: The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Please contact the provider directly to determine which vaccine is being administered. Providers can also be searched for by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note: eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old).

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. Full protection is not gained until two weeks after the second dose of vaccine.

In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact a healthcare provider for details.

