Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

July 13

Four Seasons of Washington, 201 Courthouse Parkway, standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: mold/ soil residue found inside of the ice machine. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The handwash sink near dining room has a gap between the sink and the wall. The sink needs to be sealed to the wall. Several chips and holes found in the kitchen walls. Surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable, and maintained in good repair. Food debris and soil found on floor, under equipment and on baseboards inside main kitchen area. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. CCP inspection: Protection from contamination—soiled ice machine. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. The person in charge is certified in food safety. All food temperatures were good.

Roosters, 120 Crossings Drive, standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: food containers, plates, ice machine and microwave found with food/ soil residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. All except ice machine was cleaned during the inspection. The Macaroni and Cheese was found at 80 degrees Fahrenheit in hot holding state. Perishable food in hot holding state must be at least 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above to limit the growth of pathogens. The person in charge stated that the pot was unplugged by accident, and he discarded the food. Milk found at 49 degrees Fahrenheit inside the chicken prep cooler. All other items were at 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. The milk was discarded during the inspection. Several food containers stored inside of multiple food preparation coolers were found without date markings. Perishable food kept in establishment more than 24 hours must be date marked and discarded within seven days for food safety. Those items recently stocked were date marked and all others were discarded. Several food containers found inside the walk-in cooler without labels. The person in charge removed the containers and discarded its content during the inspection. Food removed from its original container must be labeled. Several flies found around food inside main kitchen area. Inspects must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by inspecting, cleaning and using pest-control devices. Tea stored inside tea urns left uncovered on counters while flies were flying around them. Food must be protected from contamination. The ware washing chemical sanitizer found too low in bar area. Food equipment must be sanitized, and the sanitizer must be at the proper concentration to ensure this process is done correctly. CCP Inspection: Time Temperature Controlled Safety Food—improper hot holding temperature (Mac and Cheese), improper cold holding temperature (milk), no date marking on perishable food items. Protection from contamination: soiled dishes on clean equipment rack, microwave, and ice machine. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. Food unprotected from contaminants (tea left uncovered). Dishes in bar area were not sanitized due to improper chemical concentration. Certified in food safety.

July 12

Carriage Court WCH, 500 Glenn Ave., standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: a bottle containing food content found inside the kitchenette cabinet without a label. Containers holding food that were removed from its original package within a food establishment must be labeled. According to management, ants are coming into the kitchen through floor cracks and broken floor tile area. It was stated that pest control has sprayed several times but the ants keep coming in. The presence of insects must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting, cleaning and using pest-control devices. Sanitizer for ware washing was undetected inside of the kitchenette dish machine. The jug of sanitizer was found empty. Utensils and food contact surfaces of equipment must be sanitized before use. Soil accumulation found inside of the mop closet (floor, walls, clutter) and dining room cabinets. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep t cleaned. Baseboard tiles found missing in main kitchen area near stove and holes found in walls behind microwave. Cracks were also found in kitchen walls in various areas. The facility must be maintained in good repair. It is recommended to replace the missing tiles and seal all cracks to limit pests within the facility as soon as possible. Critical control Point Inspections: protection from contamination—food contact surfaces found unsanitized. All food contact surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized. Food Safety Certification was available.

Court House Manor, 555 N. Glenn Ave., standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: mold residue found in ice machine at Aries/Bridal way room. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Clean water cups found stored inside cabinets while wet. After cleaning, equipment must be air dried. Several coffee cups found heavily stained and no longer easily cleanable in Country Kitchen and Aries Acres. Food Contact Surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. Baseboard material found peeling off wall inside Country/ Derby room. Surfaces must be easily cleanable. Soil accumulation found in following areas: County Kitchen—inside and outside of cabinets, drawers, cabinet handles, and area behind the ice machine; Aries Acres—outside of cabinets, handles and drawers; Aries/Bridal room—area behind ice machine, walls, baseboards, counters and vents; main kitchen—baseboards. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. CCP Inspection: the person in charge displayed good knowledge of CCP questions however, critical violations were present. Protection from contamination—the ice machine and coffee cups found soiled. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch.