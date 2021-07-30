County’s COVID-19 cases rise in July

August is National Immunization Awareness Month. Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) will be offering immunization clinics for back-to-school shots, Hepatitis A and COVID-19.

For a complete schedule for immunizations, visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910.

COVID-19 community transmission and case update

Weekly COVID-19 cases in Fayette County increased by 475% between the first week and last week of July, from four cases during the week of July 1-7 to 19 cases during the week of July 22-28. This data was released by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and reported by FCPH.

Fayette County currently ranks 16th in the state of Ohio for the incidence of new cases, and community transmission is substantial, per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID Data Tracker. The incidence of new cases over the previous two weeks is 29, or 101.7 per 100,000 people. The county positivity rate for the 14-day period ending July 20 is 2.7%.

COVID-19 cases had trended downward to a monthly low of 19 cases in June before rising again to 40 reported cases in July, according to Missy Smith, public information officer for FCPH.

“The data is preliminary and the number may still increase once all of the data is complete,” said Smith, noting that reporting can lag up to 14 days as new cases are confirmed and reported.

There have been a total of 2,901 cases reported in Fayette County (2,301 confirmed, 600 probable) since the pandemic began. There have been 237 hospitalizations, 50 deaths, and 2,810 individuals are presumed recovered (presumed recovered is defined as cases with a symptom onset at or above 21 days prior who are not deceased).

New variant

Delta has recently surged to become the predominant variant — from under 1% of cases in May to over 80% of cases in July, according to the CDC. Data shows that Delta is different from past versions of the virus: it is much more contagious.

Some vaccinated people can get Delta in a breakthrough infection and may be contagious. Even so, vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission occurring around the country.

Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.

County vaccination rates

The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is happening in places with low vaccination rates. With the Delta variant, vaccination is more urgent than ever, according to public health officials.

Fayette County is currently reporting 10,521 residents with at least one dose and 9,605 residents who have completed their vaccination. When looking at the total population (28,525), 35.94% of residents have their first dose and 33.67% have completed their vaccinations. When looking only at the population who is eligible to receive the shot, or individuals 12 and older (24,260), 43.37% have received the first dose and 39.59% have completed their vaccinations.

What can I do to protect myself and my family? Get vaccinated — vaccination reduces hospitalizations and deaths, and it also helps reduce the spread of virus in communities.

In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

In light of the current community level of transmission, Fayette County Public Health is recommending that residents follow the universal masking recommendations from the CDC.

For clarification, FCPH is not issuing a public health order. Masking is highly recommended; it is not mandated by FCPH.

Please note that businesses and employers may enforce their own policies regarding masking for the safety of their employees and customers. FCPH asks that you please be kind.

Weekly vaccination provider update

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) — Clinics at FCPH are by appointment only. Schedule an appointment by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org.

Moderna (18+): Aug. 5-12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer (12+): Aug. 3 from 1-4 p.m., Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Aug. 24 from 1-4 p.m.

Other providers

Johnson & Johnson: Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m.

HealthSource of Ohio: Visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Kroger: Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

Walgreens: Schedule through walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Walmart: Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Transportation: The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Please contact the provider directly to determine which vaccine is being administered. Providers can also be searched for by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note: eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old).

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. Full protection is not gained until two weeks after your second dose of vaccine.

In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact a healthcare provider for details.

Conner Bivens receives a COVID-19 shot from Kate Halliday, RN, BSN. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_Bivens1-1.jpg Conner Bivens receives a COVID-19 shot from Kate Halliday, RN, BSN. Courtesy photos Lauren Bivens receives a COVID-19 shot from Kate Halliday, RN, BSN. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_bivens2-1.jpg Lauren Bivens receives a COVID-19 shot from Kate Halliday, RN, BSN. Courtesy photos

Immunization clinics offered for back-to-school shots