Adena adds six new providers

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of six specialty providers. These incoming physicians and advanced practice providers are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.

Adena is pleased to welcome:

Brooke Galloway, Certified Nurse Practitioner comes to Adena Occupational Health serving patients at the Fluor-BWXT Clinic in Piketon. She holds 13 years of nursing experience practicing throughout southern Ohio. Galloway earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Walden University.

Jennifer Ganzhorn, MD is a 2021 graduate of Adena’s Family Medicine residency program, staying with the Health System as a core faculty member for the Graduate Medical Education program and joining the team of providers at Adena Family Medicine – Main Campus Clinic in Chillicothe. She earned her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Health Sciences in St. Kitts, West Indies.

Cody Horn, DO joins Adena Infectious Disease following his fellowship and residency training in Florida. Dr. Horn returns to southern Ohio having earned his medical degree from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and his undergraduate degree from Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, OH.

Sarah Hull, Certified Nurse Practitioner is accepting new patients with Adena Podiatry in Chillicothe at the Adena Bone and Joint Center. Hull has been with Adena since 2015 as a registered nurse and quality accreditation resource specialist. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Sandip Patel, MD is now caring for patients at the Adena Cancer Center. He earned his medical degree from the M.P. Shah Medical College in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, and completed his residency in Brooklyn, NY and fellowship at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James in Columbus, OH.

Sara Singer, MD is welcomed to the growing team of oncologist at the Adena Cancer Center. She earned her medical degree from the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, MI and completed her residency and fellowship at The Ohio State University.

For more about Adena Health System and its full range of health care providers, visit us at adena.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.