FCPH provides weekly vaccine update

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) will offer back-to-school immunizations and Hepatitis A immunizations in August in addition to the weekly COVID-19 immunization clinics.

Hepatitis A vaccination appointments are available for Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Extended hours back-to-school immunizations will be offered on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Clinics at FCPH are by appointment only. Schedule an appointment by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting www.faycohd.org.

All three of the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States will be offered (with limited availability) in July and August.

Next week, FCPH will offer second doses only. The schedule has been released for first and second dose appointments through the end of August. Please visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

Moderna (18+): July 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 5 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer (12+): Aug. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m., Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Aug. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson: July 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m.

All FCPH clinics are by appointment only and will take place at the FCPH office, 317 S. Fayette Street, Washington Court House.

Other Providers

HealthSource of Ohio – Visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Kroger – Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

Walgreens — Schedule through walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Walmart — Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Transportation — The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Please contact the provider directly to determine which vaccine is being administered. Providers can also be searched for by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note: eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old).

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. Full protection is not gained until two weeks after your second dose of vaccine.

In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact a healthcare provider for details.

