Community health survey open for residents

To understand the health needs of people living in Fayette County, Adena Health System and Fayette County Public Health are partnering to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) survey.

The survey is conducted every three years and is a requirement of the Affordable Care Act. The results help local health care providers and agencies identify the most prominent health needs of people living in the county.

To make participation as simple as possible, Fayette County residents attending the Fayette County Fair can stop by the Fayette County Public Health’s booth in the Enterprise Building to complete the survey. People who are not able to complete the survey in-person can take it online at www.adena.org/chna. The survey will be open through Aug. 27.

“The heart of Adena’s mission is to serve our communities,” said Kim Jones, Adena Director of Community Health and Development. “By getting input from the community, we and our partners will have a better understanding of the health-related needs of the people who live here.”

The Community Health Needs Assessment survey also helps to identify the health priorities of those living in the county, recognize barriers to achieving good health, and helps officials learn where need is the greatest. Results will be used to update strategic plans for community health, in work with community partners, and will serve as a guide for community health programming.

“I encourage every adult living in Fayette County to take the time to complete the Community Health Needs Assessment,” said Leigh Cannon, Deputy Health Commissioner. “This is your opportunity to tell the health care providers and community agencies what you and your family need in order to achieve the best health possible.”

The anonymous surveys are easy to complete and focus on the respondent’s perception of the health issues facing their community, as well as their own health and conditions. It should take no longer than five minutes to complete. Results will be analyzed later this year, with a report expected to be complete in early 2022. Once released, the report will explain the survey findings, and ways in which Adena and other local agencies plan to address those community needs.

The Fayette County Community Health Assessment is available online through Aug. 27 at www.adena.org/chna.

Paper copies are available at Adena Fayette Medical Center, Adena Family Medicine – Washington Court House, and Fayette County Public Health.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_Adena-1.jpg