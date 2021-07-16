FCPH to hold clinic for school vaccinations

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) is reminding parents to plan for the upcoming school year by ensuring their children are up-to-date on immunizations.

To assist with getting back-to-school vaccinations, an extended-hours clinic will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fayette County Public Health, 317 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House.

The clinic is by appointment-only. Call 740-335-5910 to make an appointment. Insurance and cash are both accepted methods of payment. Visit the FCPH website at www.faycohd.org for a list of accepted insurance providers.

For immunization, parents should bring their child’s immunization records. Schools and child care facilities must verify each child’s immunization record to ensure all required shots are completed before entry to child care, kindergarten, seventh grade, and twelfth grade.

Parents or caregivers who have questions are welcome to call FCPH at 740-335-5910.

In other news from FCPH, in addition to offering back-to-school immunizations, Hepatitis A and the weekly COVID-19 immunization clinics will also be offered. All three of the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States will be offered (with limited availability) in July and August. Clinics at FCPH are by appointment only.

Hepatitis A vaccination appointments are available for Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Next week, FCPH with offer second doses for the COVID vaccine only. The schedule has been released for first and second dose appointments through the end of August. Please visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

Moderna (18-plus): July 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Aug. 5 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer (12-plus): Aug. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m.; Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and Aug. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson: July 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Aug. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m.

All FCPH clinics are by appointment only and will take place at the FCPH office, 317 S. Fayette Street, Washington Court House. Schedule an appointment by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org.

Other providers

HealthSource of Ohio – Visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Kroger – Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

Walgreens — Schedule through walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Walmart — Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Transportation — The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Please contact the provider directly to determine which vaccine is being administered. Providers can also be search for by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note:

Eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old).

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. Full protection is not gained until 2 weeks after the second dose of vaccine.

In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact a healthcare provider for details.

The school nurses at Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) want to remind parents that Ohio schools and childcare facilities require updated immunizations for children entering childcare, kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades. Shown in the clinic at FCPH are school nurses Kris Wright, RN, Amy Friel, RN (Immunization Coordinator), Cindy Throckmorton, RN, BSN, and Holly Johnson, RN, BSN. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_FCPH-2.jpg The school nurses at Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) want to remind parents that Ohio schools and childcare facilities require updated immunizations for children entering childcare, kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades. Shown in the clinic at FCPH are school nurses Kris Wright, RN, Amy Friel, RN (Immunization Coordinator), Cindy Throckmorton, RN, BSN, and Holly Johnson, RN, BSN. Courtesy photo