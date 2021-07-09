Back to school vaccination time

Parents who wish to have their children fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by the time school is back in session will need to schedule the first dose during the first half of next week.

Pfizer is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with an EUA for children 12 and older. A person who takes the Pfizer vaccine is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose.

Miami Trace Local Schools students and Washington City School students return on Aug. 18 and should receive their second dose no later than Aug. 4. Fayette Christian School students return on Aug. 16, and the second dose should be received by Aug. 2.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) will offer a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, July 13 from 1-4 p.m. Parents can schedule their child for a vaccine by calling 740-335-5910 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by visiting the FCPH website at faycohd.org.

FCPH will also offer Moderna (18+) on July 14.

All FCPH clinics are by appointment only and will take place at the FCPH office, 317 S. Fayette St., Washington Court House.

The following is a list of other vaccination providers in the county. Please contact the provider directly to determine which vaccine is being administered.

HealthSource of Ohio – Visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Kroger – Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

Walgreens — Schedule through walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Walmart – Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only, dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Transportation — The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Providers can be searched for by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note: eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old).

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. Full protection is not gained until two weeks after the second dose of vaccine.

In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact a healthcare provider for details.

