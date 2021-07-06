FCPH provides RHW outreach

The Reproductive Health and Wellness (RHW) team from Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) provided outreach and education in the community last week.

Darci Moore, CNP, and Tracy Dye, RN, BSN, offered blood sugar screenings and discussed healthy diets at the Brick House. They visited the Women’s Residential Center to discuss skin cancer and healthy skincare habits. Moore and Dye also shared information about the services offered by appointment at the clinic.

The RHW clinic offers a variety of services for women and men, including well-checks for men and women, pap smears and pelvic exams, mammography referrals, testicular and prostate exams, and STD testing and treatment, free distribution of condoms, infertility counseling, and more.

Insurance is accepted. Grant assistance is available for self-pay clients at a free or reduced cost.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 740-335-5910.

Fayette County Public Health is located at 317 S. Fayette St. in Washington C.H. Fayette County Public Health strives to provide public health services to the community, placing emphasis on health promotion and disease prevention, and will be the central force that brings together all partners for optimal public health services.

Values of FCPH includes: professionalism, teamwork, leadership, respect, quality, accountability and customer service. Learn more at www.faycohd.org/.

Marc-Anthony Corbin (right) took part in outreach and blood pressure screenings. Corbin is pictured with Darci Moore, CNP. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_fcph1.jpg Marc-Anthony Corbin (right) took part in outreach and blood pressure screenings. Corbin is pictured with Darci Moore, CNP. Courtesy photos Darci Moore, CNP (left), and Ellen Hagman (right) are pictured during RHW outreach and blood pressure screenings. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_fcph2.jpg Darci Moore, CNP (left), and Ellen Hagman (right) are pictured during RHW outreach and blood pressure screenings. Courtesy photos