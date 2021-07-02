Local options remain for COVID vaccine

Local options remain and continue for community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy from Fayette County Public Health, and availability can change from day to day. Contact the provider of choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. Providers can also be searched for by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note: eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old).

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. Full protection is not gained until two weeks after the second dose of vaccine.

In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact a healthcare provider for details.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH)

All FCPH clinics are by appointment only and will take place at the FCPH office, 317 S. Fayette Street, Washington Court House.

July 7, Pfizer (12-plus), 2nd dose only.

July 8, Moderna, (18-plus), 1st dose: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., 2nd dose: as scheduled.

To schedule an appointment, visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. FCPH will be closed on Monday, July 5. Watch the FCPH website or the health department’s Facebook page for updates.

Other local providers

—HealthSource of Ohio: visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

—Kroger: visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

—Walgreens: schedule through walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

—Walmart: Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Transportation: the Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_FCPH.jpg