Local, state COVID vaccination update

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio Vax-A-Million

For yesterday’s fifth and final Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing, 3,469,542 vaccinated adults entered for a chance to win $1 million, and 154,889 vaccinated youth entered for a chance to win a college scholarship. This is an increase of 41,028 adult entries and 4,702 youth entries over last week.

Ohio Vax-A-Million’s newest winners joined Governor DeWine Friday morning to discuss why they chose to be vaccinated and their excitement of being selected during this week’s drawing.

Experanza Diaz from Cincinnati won this week’s $1 million prize, and Sydney Daum from Brecksville in Cuyahoga County won this week’s college scholarship prize.

“I got the Pfizer vaccine, and I didn’t have any side effects, I was completely okay,” said Diaz. I would recommend it to everyone. I think it can save a lot of lives.”

“We were always planning to get her vaccinated, but we were going to wait later in the summer to have her fully vaccinated by the time school started,” said Jennifer Daum, Sydney’s mother. “When (Governor DeWine) announced Vax-a-Million we thought this would be a good time to do it now, and we did, and we can’t believe it paid off.”

DoorDash, Kroger, and Giant Eagle will offer a new vaccine incentive program from Friday, June 25 through Wednesday, June 30. Ohioans vaccinated at the select grocery stores located below will receive a $25 DoorDash gift card:

Giant Eagle stores located at: 320 Market Drive in Elyria, 5744 Transportation Blvd. in Garfield Heights, 41 5th St. SE in Barberton, 2032 Lincoln Way East in Massillon, 3050 W. 117th Street in Cleveland, 484 E. Waterloo Road in Akron, 2173 Stringtown Road in Grove City, 2900 Stelzer Road in Columbus, 4780 West Broad St. in Columbus, 1380 S. 4th St. in Columbus.

Kroger stores located at: 7132 Hamilton Ave. in Cincinnati, 8421 Winton Road in Cincinnati, 1 W. Corry St. in Cincinnati, 6165 Glenway Ave. in Cincinnati, 3491 Northbend Road in Cincinnati, 2310 Ferguson Road in Cincinnati, 2161 Eakin Road in Columbus, 4485 Refugee Road in Columbus, 1745 Morse Road in Columbus, 3637 S. High St. in Columbus.

Youth vaccinations

Approximately 231,000 young Ohioans between 12 and 17 years old have started the vaccination process. Ohio is working to make sure other students have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine before school begins in the fall. Statewide efforts include:

Outreach to schools. Schools have had multiple opportunities to partner with providers and offer vaccination clinics on-site for students. A survey of school districts across the state showed us that more than 200 districts plan to offer vaccination opportunities on-site.

Outreach through community organizations. Ohio has partnered with all Boys and Girls Clubs across the state to serve as vaccination sites. In addition, 67 local providers will be hosting vaccination clinics in partnership with summer food service programs for families.

Outreach through local providers. Ohio is working with pediatricians and family doctors to encourage them to become providers so that students can get the COVID-19 vaccine from their own doctors. Nearly 500 pediatric and family medicine offices are currently offering vaccinations. To increase awareness and encourage vaccinations, child-serving state agencies are distributing vaccine information to families and others in their communities.

Targeted, focused outreach to underserved areas. To increase access for students in underserved areas, Ohio will assist in expanding school-based healthcare services and increase the number of community-based health workers in high-need areas. Ohio will also offer vaccinations at all Job and Family Services offices that serve customers.

Death data

Even though Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been dropping, approximately 100 Ohioans a week are dying from this virus, and deaths are shifting to a younger age group.

During the winter surge, more than half of the people who died from COVID-19 in Ohio were 80 or older. Today, those aged 40-to-79 make up more than 65 percent of deaths.

Fayette County Public Health weekly vaccine provider update

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Contact the provider of choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. Providers can also be searched for by visiting www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note: eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old).

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. Full protection is not gained until 2 weeks after the second dose of vaccine.

In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact a healthcare provider for details.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH)

All FCPH clinics are by appointment only and will take place at the FCPH office, 317 S. Fayette St., Washington Court House.

– June 28, Johnson & Johnson, (18 plus), 2-4 p.m.

– June 29, Pfizer (12 plus), 2nd dose only.

– July 1, Moderna, (18 plus), 1st dose — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2nd dose — as scheduled.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Watch the FCPH website or the health department’s Facebook page for updates.

Other local providers

—HealthSource of Ohio: visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

—Kroger: visit www.kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

—Walgreens: schedule through www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

—Walmart: Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit www.walmart.com/covidvaccine.

—Transportation: the Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg