FCPH: Vaccination update for week of June 14

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Contact the provider of your choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. You can also search for providers by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note:

– Eligible individuals can receive a COVID-19 vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

– Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 12 years and older

– Parental or legal guardian permission is required for minors (12-17 years old)

– Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. You are not fully protected until 2 weeks after your second dose of vaccine.

– In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact your healthcare provider for details.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) – All FCPH clinics are by appointment only and will take place at the FCPH office, 317 S. Fayette St., Washington Court House.

June 15, Pfizer (12+)

1st dose – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

2nd dose – As scheduled

June 17, Moderna, (18+)

1st dose – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2nd dose – As scheduled

June 24, Moderna, (18+)

1st dose – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2nd dose – As scheduled

To schedule an appointment, visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Watch the FCPH website or the health department’s Facebook page for updates.

HealthSource of Ohio – Visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Kroger – Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

Walgreens – Schedule through walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Walmart – Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Transportation – The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Vax-A-Million – The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery would like to congratulate the winners of Ohio’s third Vax-a-Million drawing.

Mark Cline from Richwood in Union County won the third $1 million prize.

Sara Afaneh from Sheffield Lake in Lorain County won the third student full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

The winners were selected in the drawing conducted by the Ohio Lottery and overseen by the Ohio Auditor of State on Monday, June 7, 2021.

“There are only two more drawings left, so I urge Ohioans to get the shot and then enter for a shot to win a million dollars or, for those aged 12-17 a chance to a four-year, full-ride scholarship including room, board, tuition and books at an Ohio public college or university,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

According to DeWine, 3,362,203 Ohioans entered the drawing to win $1 million prize, and 143,604 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered to the drawing for a college scholarship. The number of entries in both groups increased from the previous week with 136,414 additional adult entries and 10,701 additional student entries.

There are two Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings remaining. The entry period for the next drawing ends June 13, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m.

With more than 5.3 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, not all who are eligible have entered. Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Opt-in entries were collected beginning May 18.

Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. You do not need to submit your name each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and all duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing. In addition, any winner will be removed from the eligible draw list for subsequent drawings. Vaccination records will be verified for winners. If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible, but will need to present proof of vaccination.

Winners will be announced each Wednesday at approximately 7:29 p.m. The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23. You can view video of the May 26 winner announcement at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MD9tJvnmpk4, and the June 2 winner announcement at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=febGkV3dkSM.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is a public outreach campaign and initiative to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university. More information is available at ohiovaxamillion.com.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine, or find an appointment near you at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. To speak with a representative to answer questions or book an appointment by phone, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

