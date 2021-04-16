New staff members join care team at Hospice

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice, announced five new staff members joined their interdisciplinary care teams.

The staff members bring experience and expertise to their roles as they provide superior care and superior services to patients and families, according to Hospice.

“We are pleased to have new staff members join our team,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “Each individual brings kindness and compassion into their roles as they serve our mission of celebrating the lives of the patients and families we have the privilege of serving.”

Barb Hurley is a personal care specialist for Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. Hurley has been a state tested nursing assistant (STNA) for 37 years. She loves spending time with her patients and families and hearing their wonderful stories. She looks forward to serving each patient and making a difference at end of life.

Judy Havens joined Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County as an RN care manager. She has been a nurse since 2015. Previously, Havens worked at a long-term care facility as an STNA, LPN and RN. In addition, she worked at a hospital for four years.

Kelli McCoy is a personal care specialist for Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. McCoy has been a state tested nursing assistant (STNA) for six years. She enjoys caring for and helping others when they cannot care for themselves. She looks forward to providing superior care to patients and their families.

Shannon Palmer, RN care manager, will serve patients and families at Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. Palmer has been a nurse for 16 years. Palmer has worked in the hospital setting, skilled nursing facilities and agency work. She enjoys making a difference in the lives of patients and families.

Maria Free, RN care manager, will serve patients and families at Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. Free has been a nurse for seven years. She has a passion for nursing and making a difference in the lives of patients and families. She is looking forward to serving her community through nursing.

“We welcome Barb, Judy, Kelli, Shannon and Maria to Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County,” Knisley said. “They will support our mission as they provide superior care and superior services to each patient and family.”

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Members of Ohio’s Hospice share the values of serving each patient in an atmosphere of hospitality, respect and caring; attending to the social, physical and spiritual needs of each person we are privileged to serve; preserving and enhancing patient dignity; celebrating the life of each individual we serve; and reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities we serve.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include: Community Care Hospice, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice at United Church Homes, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

Barb Hurley https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_BarbHurley.jpg Barb Hurley Courtesy photos Judy Havens https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_JudyHavens.jpg Judy Havens Courtesy photos Kelli McCoy https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_KelliMcCoy.jpg Kelli McCoy Courtesy photos Maria Free https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_MariaFree.jpg Maria Free Courtesy photos Shannon Palmer https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_ShannonPalmer.jpg Shannon Palmer Courtesy photos