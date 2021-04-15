County drops from ‘orange’ to ‘yellow’

Fayette County’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System COVID-19 risk level has decreased from orange (level 2) to yellow (level 1).

“We are very excited to share this news,” Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) said in a statement. “However, we can’t let our guard down yet. To protect our community, we still need to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

In the past two weeks, there have been 13 new cases reported, or 45.57 out of 100,000, bringing Fayette County below the 50 per 100,000 required to move down to yellow. The county met one indicator – the proportion of cases in a non-congregate setting (community spread).

FCPH said in a statement: “We should continue to wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet apart from others, and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. We should take these precautions whenever we are:

—-In public

—-Gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one other household

—-Visiting with an unvaccinated person who is at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives with a person at increased risk.

“We should get tested and stay home and away from others when sick with symptoms of COVID-19. We should also continue to watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if we have been around someone who is sick.

“And it remains important to follow the guidance at our workplaces and at places of business.”

The local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Contact the provider of your choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. You can also search for providers by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note:

– Eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient.

– Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds

– Parental or legal guardian permission is required for 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds

– Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. You are not fully protected until 2 weeks after your second dose of vaccine.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) – FCPH will offer Moderna, 1st dose, on Thursday, April 22 from 1-5 p.m. Visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to make an appointment. FCPH will also hold closed vaccination clinics at Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools for 16 and 17 year old students who have written parental or legal guardian permission. The consent form is available at faycohd.org.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) – Call 740-333-2743 to schedule an appointment.

Kroger – Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

HealthSource of Ohio – Visit www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Walgreens – Schedule through walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Regional mass vaccination sites

Adena (Chillicothe) – Adena’s mass vaccination administration at The PACCAR Medical Education Center is by appointment only. Vaccination appointments can be made by individuals 18 years of age and older by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) or visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Two providers – Walmart and the mass vaccination site at Wilmington Air Park – are not currently offering vaccines.

Transportation – The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson -Governor DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud, and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., directed all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following a recommendation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The recommendation was made after six people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine experienced an extremely rare blood-clotting condition in the United States. The cases have occurred in women between 18 and 48 and the reactions have taken place within 6-13 days after receiving the vaccine. Approximately 6.8 million people have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the U.S. 264,311 of those vaccinations were administered in Ohio.

According to the CDC, right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.

“COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously,” according to a statement by the CDC.

People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.htm

Stay up-to-date on vaccine availability in Fayette County, visit faycohd.org or https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Mcale Callahan, a senior at Miami Trace High School, received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a recent clinic. Fayette County Public Health will offer Pfizer for individuals 16 and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for 16 and 17 year olds. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_mccalecallahan.jpg Mcale Callahan, a senior at Miami Trace High School, received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a recent clinic. Fayette County Public Health will offer Pfizer for individuals 16 and older. Parental or legal guardian permission is required for 16 and 17 year olds. Courtesy photo

Only 13 new COVID cases reported over past two weeks