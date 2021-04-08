Vaccination providers for next week

Individuals who are interested in receiving a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine next week will have a choice of six local providers. Two regional locations will also be scheduling vaccine appointments.

Eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient. Providers can seek reimbursement for uninsured patients from a provider relief fund.

Fayette County Public Vaccination Providers for the week of April 12

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) – Next week, FCPH will host a first dose clinic on Friday, April 16. Moderna will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Pfizer will be offered from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to make an appointment.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) – FCMH is taking appointments for individuals who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine per Ohio’s eligibility guidelines. Please call 740-333-2743 to schedule an appointment.

Kroger – Visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccine eligibility and availability in your area and to schedule an appointment.

HealthSource of Ohio – HealthSource will offer the Moderna vaccine next week and will accept new vaccine requests according to state of Ohio guidelines (individuals age 18 and older). Please visit their website www.healthsourceofohio or call (740) 335-8490 to request an appointment.

Walgreens – Walgreens is vaccinating eligible individuals by appointment only through walgreens.com. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments. if it says “no appointments available,” they are fully booked. Schedule at walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.

Walmart – Walmart will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the week of April 12. Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Regional mass vaccination sites

Adena (Chillicothe) – Adena’s mass vaccination administration at PACCAR Medical Education Center is by appointment only and will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week. Vaccination appointments can be made by individuals 18 years of age and older by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) or visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Wilmington Air Park – This regional mass vaccination site is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. These clinics take place on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The appointment scheduler typically opens at the beginning of the week. If you cannot access an appointment time, that means that appointments are full. To book an appointment, please visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility or call toll-free 866-211-5320.

Transportation – The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Fayette County is orange – Fayette County remains orange/level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS). Over the past two weeks, 20 new cases have been reported, or the equivalent of 70.11 per 100,000 people.

Stay up-to-date on vaccine availability in Fayette County, visit faycohd.org or https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Medical Reserve Corps volunteer Jennifer Wenker vaccinates Corey Brothers at the Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) Moderna clinic. Next week, FCPH will offer both Moderna and Pfizer at its first-dose clinic. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds (parental or legal guardian consent is required). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Jennifer-Wenker-and-Corey-Brothers-1.jpg Medical Reserve Corps volunteer Jennifer Wenker vaccinates Corey Brothers at the Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) Moderna clinic. Next week, FCPH will offer both Moderna and Pfizer at its first-dose clinic. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds (parental or legal guardian consent is required). Courtesy photo